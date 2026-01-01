

More Cool Gift Ideas

Our fantastic gift suggestions this time out include cake, cannabis, and items with a cuteness overload! And to get it all started we begin our list with, what else, some goodies for the coffee drinker on your list. And just for fun we end our list with a bit of a giggle!

VSSL Outdoor Ready Coffee Gear

David Marsala, the president of VSSL, has a philosophy about coffee. "At VSSL we believe the best memories often happen outside with a cup of coffee." With that in mind VSSL makes gear for coffee lovers that'll keep them sipping fresh hot java when they're away from home, like during a camping trip, on the beach or in a motel room. One of the most popular items from VSSL is actually two items; a bundle with the Nest Pour Over Kit with the Java G25 Coffee Grinder. The Pour Over Kit is a portable coffee brewing system that has everything you need to serve two cups of coffee: Two 10 ounce double-walled mugs, a BPA-free splash-proof lid, a double-walled pour over coffee dripper and a nesting storage connector that holds everything together in one rugged (and handsome!) space. That storage space will hold the (also rugged and handsome and appropriately small) G25 Coffee Grinder. Separately from the bundle VSSL has lots of other cool outdoor coffee gear like many varieties of the 100% leak-proof Rift Tumbler in 10 or 16 ounce sizes and lots of color choices, extra Nest mugs, a selection of AeroPress coffee makers, other grinders and hey, since you're going to be using the VSSL gear outdoors, how about some cool clothing to top it off? There are VSSL-branded anoraks, full-zip jackets with hood and baseball caps. Order your gifts from VSSL here.

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filtration System

If you have an outdoor enthusiast on your list they are probably familiar with the Sawyer name; they're the ones that make the well-known line of insect repellents with Picaridin and Permethrin. There's something else that "bugs" campers and anyone who spends much time in the wilderness, and that's not having clean water. Sawyer comes to the rescue there too with a full line of compact water filtration systems of which the Squeeze Water Filtration System is the most popular. This kit is compact and comes with a 2-liter bladder with a wide mouth for easy filling, a Squeeze filter, a cleaning coupling and a cleaning plunger. It is so easy to use but boy what a job it does; the Squeeze filter removes 99.9% of nasty stuff like bacteria, salmonella, cholera, E-coli and protozoa (parasites) and that exceeds EPA recommendations. And here's the really amazing thing that the Squeeze filter does, and you hear about this in the news all the time, it removes 100% of micro plastics! Imagine not having to worry about that! There's also a version of the kit that comes with a 1-liter bottle instead of a bladder, a Micro Squeeze Water Filtration System with a 75ml "pouch" and a Mini Water Filtration System that handles 16 ounces at a time and that comes with a straw. The filters in all of the kits are good for up to 100,000 gallons so they don't need to be replaced every time you turn around. See the full line of Sawyer Water Filtration Systems (and insect repellents) and order your gifts here.

Mosaic Cakes

Wow, even the name of these tasty treats sounds intriguing! So just wait until you actually get a taste of Mosaic Cakes, the delicious desserts that arrive at your door frozen. So just what are Mosaic Cakes, and what makes them so special? Well, if you ask us we're going to ramble on about how delicious they are, so we'll let the company tell you. "Mosaic Cakes are handcrafted gourmet desserts inspired by Mediterranean recipes and elevated with unique flavors. They're made with the finest ingredients, they feature crushed butter cookies folded into rich, melted chocolate and are blended with fruits or nuts depending on the flavor." Might we add, they come in a cool shape: triangular logs. Have you tried the Dubai chocolate that is all the rage right now? Here's your chance to taste it in the Mosaic Cakes Dubai variety, a mouthwatering flavor with pistachio paste and crisp kataifi pastry, crushed butter cookies and chocolate sauce. Actually a variation on the Mosaic Cakes Double Chocolate variety, we have to admit that this flavor is our favorite. And that's a tough decision to make when other Mosaic Cakes flavors include Pistachio, Raspberry, Biscoff, White Chocolate, Hazelnut, Carrot, Caramel and the (of course!) very popular Oreo variety. Now here's the thing. All Mosaic Cakes can be ordered by the individual flavor but we highly recommend you start with the Variety Pack that comes with 10 slices randomly selected from all varieties. That way you can decide your favorite and reorder. As mentioned above Mosaic Cakes will arrive frozen and you should keep them that way; just thaw about 10 minutes before you want to savor them. Order your gift of Mosaic Cakes here.

22Red Premium Cannabis

If there's someone on your list who is not only a fan of cannabis but a connoisseur of flower of sorts, here's the perfect gift for them: selections from the line of premium cannabis products offered by 22Red. Some will know 22Red by the fact that the company is the brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, the bass player from System of a Down and Seven Hours After Violet. Shavo created 22Red as a lifestyle brand that honors the creative minds within us. So Shavo and 22Red have worked hard to make sure their products are the absolute best and users will feel that in strains like 22AF ("solid, savage, unequaled"), Banana OG ("bold, beautiful, banana"), 220G ("coveted, potent, classic") and other enticing strains with names like Brainfizz, C-Monkey, Blueberry Souffle, Chicolatte, Cuban Gaslight, Jokerz and many others including fan favorite Mr. Jack which is described as "timeless, piney and legendary." These exotic indoor-grown strains can be had in 3.5 or 14 gram jars. 22Red also has pre-rolls including live ice-water hash infused, live resin concentrate, live ice-water hash rosin and a couple of different vapes. 22Red is not available in all states; for information on availability, retailer locations and strains of these premium cannabis products go here.

Lepro TB2 AI Smart LED Table Light

Here's a gift for the musician or music lover on your list: Lepro's AI Smart LED Table Light that's shaped like a treble clef. This would be a cool light if all it did was light up, but it does so much more! Using the Lepro app you can adjust the Lepro TB2 AI Smart LED Table Light to fit your mood (yoga? party? chill?) with 10 different lighting effects and color and brightness effects; you can set the light's 152 LED lights to have a chasing effect too. Don't have your phone handy? The Lepro TB2 AI Smart LED Table Light responds to voice commands too, both directly and through Alexa. And here's something totally cool; since the TB2 is in the shape of the treble clef musical note, it also can pulse to your tunes via synchronization with LightBeats Music Sync! It's able to do that thanks to a built in microphone in the base of the lamp that picks up the grooves to give an unparalleled sound and light effect. This effect can also be controlled through the app. Are you at the disco? Maybe! Dance to it if you want to; otherwise just let the TB2 do its thing (and amaze your visitors.) As you probably imagine, Lepro has tons of other cool lighting items as well such as table and floor lamps, color LED strip lights, light bulbs that are different from the ordinary, ceiling and recessed lights, mood lighting for movie night or the game room and tons more. There's outdoor lighting too for the garden and yard or camping and there are solar powered lights too. With Lepro you can definitely see life in, well, a different light! See the Lepro TB2 AI Smart LED Table Light and order your gifts here.

Teeturtle Reversible Plushies

Well we told you we were going to recommend some items that are extremely cute and here they are: Teeturtle Reversible Plushies! Whether you think of them as toys, dolls or decorative items, Teeturtle Reversible Plushies are sure to bring joy to children and adults as well. At four inches, about the size of a grapefruit, Teeturtle Reversible Plushies feature the likenesses of beloved characters from SpongeBob, Hello Kitty, Bert and Ernie from Sesame Street, Invader Zim, Monster Hunter and many other darlings. So what's with the reversible thing? This is really cool! It's very easy to turn the plushie inside out and totally change its appearance and demeanor. Many of the Teeturtle Reversible Plushies go from having a smile to having a frown and looking a bit angry when they're turned inside-out. This is all in good fun but take one to the office and use it to wordlessly and cutely tell coworkers to "go ahead and talk" or "leave me alone!" If you purchase any of the Christmas plushies they will celebrate the holiday in one version with Santa caps, holly or strings of Christmas lights but turn them inside out and that stuff disappears, making the plushie suitable for display any time of year. It's the same with the Shark plushie; it goes from a "man eater" look to a cuddly cartoonish shark. One of the great Halloween plushies has a black cat for one face and the reversed image has a toothy and somewhat scary Jack-o-Lantern. And it glows in the dark! So there's tons of fun to be had with these very affordable toys. Besides the reversible plushies Teeturle has other similarly adorable lines of plushies including five inch dolls called Cloudheads. For the person on your list who appreciates whimsy, Teeturtle has just the ticket. See the whole line and order your gifts here.

Prank-O Prank Gift Box

It's time for that laugh we said we'd have at the end of our list. And there will be plenty of laughs when you use or give Prank-O's Prank Gift Box! The premise is simple and hilarious: Prank-O Prank Gift Boxes are empty boxes with graphics that indicate that a wacky, non-existent gift is inside, the idea being that the gift recipient is bewildered until they open the box which reveals their real present. And there are designs to prank just about everyone, from the Cargo Socks (socks with cargo pockets) to the Bicycle Seat Belt to the Earwax Candle Kit, Crib Dribbler (on demand water feeder for babies) and Roto Wipe, a kind of gross one that shows a spinning brush that wipe's one's behind. Each fake product box has lush graphics and in-depth product description just like a real product would have, pretty much guaranteeing that the recipient is going to, at least for a moment, stare at it in wonderment. Our favorite Prank-O design is from "Petspressions" and is the Cat Hat Wearable Cat Tree. It shows an older woman who is serenely crocheting and wearing the hat on her head with two cats perched in it! Then to finish off the "tree" the graphic shows two "scratch wraps" that attach to legs or forearms with Velcro tabs. It is wild and of course completely fake. Prank-O Prank Gift Boxes are available individually and as four packs; get the four pack and you can do some serious pranking or these make a good gift for the prankster on your list. See all that Prank-O has to offer and purchase your gifts here.