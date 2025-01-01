

More Goodies for Spring Travel

Here's another batch of items that we think you'll love for your spring travel adventures (or any adventure any time!) We begin with something that'll keep you healthy on the road.

ActivatedYou Dietary Supplements

We've said it in these columns many times before --- there's nothing worse than being sick while traveling (been there!) There are lots of remedies for once you come down with something but the folks at ActivatedYou have on offer a whole line of easy to take dietary supplements to help ensure your health before you head out on a trip as well as while you're traveling. One of the most popular supplements from ActivatedYou is their Morning Complete supplement, a potent and delicious wellness-enhancing and weight management supplement that comes in three flavors: Mixed Berry, Citrus Medley and Apple Cinnamon (we're partial to the Mixed Berry!) To use the Morning Complete supplement all you do is mix one scoop of the powder into 8 fluid ounces of water (or a smoothie or healthy shake) and drink up. That'll support smoother digestion, boost energy levels, support your metabolism for easier weight management and even help limit feelings of stress. Yes please! ActivatedYou Morning Complete is packed with antioxidants, probiotics, green superfoods, prebiotics and adaptogens. The 8.04 ounce canister will last for a month. And in case you're wondering, yes there is also a similar formula for taking at bedtime, Nighttime Complete. You can also purchase a shaker bottle that's just perfect to make you're AM and PM drinks. Other popular ActivatedYou products are the Immune Complete immune support complex, a stress fighter that you just spritz into your mouth, Cell Advantage capsules to support healthy digestion and support strength and stamina, Essential Skin Food capsules that support youthful looking skin and many other supplements. Bundles are available. ActivatedYou really does have you covered! Order yours here.

Island Importer Casual Attire

Sometimes casual attire is a bit, well, too casual. Rest assured though that you'll be elegantly styling when decked out in any of the clothing items on offer from Island Importers. Personally we are big fans of Hawaiian-style shirts and we absolutely love the new Island Importers line of Amalfi Linen Shirts for men and our Batik Linen Amalfi Shirt in a "purple haze" design. Dang, this shirt makes us look good! It is a short sleeve shirt with a straight cut hem and a "Roma" spread collar and we anticipate getting lots of use out of it this summer. Other new designs in the Island Importer Batik Amalfi Linen Shirts line include Blue Bayou and Copper Patina, and in the equally attractive Linen Harbor Shirt collection there are new designs Forrest Flame, Sea Fossil and Sunset Bloom. These all augment Island Importer favorites like Linen Havana Shirt, Cancun Shirt, Linen Majorca Shirt and especially for lovers of sea life, the totally awesome Octopus Batik Island Shirt and the Shark Batik Island Shirt. Island Importer is also renowned for their casual-cool beach wedding wear for both men and women; they also make clothing for boys, leather beach sandals, men's and women's yoga wear and a kelapa tunic light-weight cotton beach coverup. So the whole family can look great wearing Island Importer! To see all Island Importer products and all the sizes and lovely colors that they come in go here.

herbOrder 2Rise Natural Relief Rub

You don't have to overdo it with a strenuous hike in the mountains to bring on muscle pain. Just getting to your gate at the airport or taking a casual stroll on the beach can cause muscle pain. You'll be nicely prepared for any muscle discomfort that may crop up when you take herbOrder 2Rise Natural Relief Rub along as your traveling companion. 2Rise Natural Relief Rub contains nourishing shea butter and calming essential oils along with full spectrum crude CBD oil, all of which absorb into the skin quickly to target tension, aches and discomfort. Using only natural ingredients, this CBD muscle and joint balm contains no harmful solvents or chemicals. All of the CBD used in 2Rise Natural Relief Rub is lab tested by an independent third party for purity and is free of pesticides and mold and is vegan, gluten free and non-GMO. All the hemp used, which is sustainably grown in the USA, is overflowing with beneficial plant nutrients, live terpenes and cannabinoids. In other words, just the good stuff! And here's more "pain relief" for travelers: herbOrder 2Rise Natural Relief Rub is packaged in a two ounce tube, similar to how deodorant is packaged, that is TSA compliant for carry-on luggage. Order your herbOrder 2Rise Natural Relief Rub and see the other products on offer from herbOrder here.

ohsnap! Snap Grip Wallet

You may already be familiar with the ohsnap! Snap Grip for phones, the device that makes it so easy to grip your phone (or attach it to a metal surface for quick access.) Maybe you're already using one. If so you know that ohsnap! makes very high quality gear and their latest innovation is the ohsnap! Snap Grip Wallet, a cool "wallet" for your credit and debit cards that attaches to your phone (compatible with iPhone 12 and newer, older iPhones and Androids with MagSafe cases and any phone using an ohsnap! Snap Grip.) Attach the ohsnap! Snap Grip Wallet to the back of your phone; it has a pop out grip just like the Snap Grip (the grip can also be used as a "kickstand" for your phone and you'll find that comes in real handy.) But here's the phenomenal wallet function: This very thin accessory accommodates up to eight credit cards. When you're ready to use one, simply push the whole bunch of cards half way out and then you can "fan" them to easily see and pick the one you're wanting to use. Cards remain safe in the wallet at all times; they will not fall out. There's another great safety feature too; the ohsnap! Snap Grip Wallet blocks RFID signals so no one can steal the information embedded in your card! And the Snap Grip Wallet is mighty handsome and if your phone could talk it would probably say, "Man I feel cool!" Available in obsidian black, carbon fiber, cranberry smash, crushed orchid or, if you dare, crocodile green! Order your ohsnap! Snap Grip Wallet here.

zipOns Adaptive Pants from befree

At some point you've probably heard someone say something like "It's the greatest thing since sliced bread!" Well that sentiment can certainly be applied to zipOns Adaptive Pants from befree!; they have zippers on both sides of the legs that span from waist to hem. That means the pants are easy to put on or take off for those who may have mobility issues or those who are wearing a brace or a cast. Made with soft, comfortable fabric and with an elastic waist band and very deep pockets, zipOns Adaptive Pants are not just functional, they're also fashionable! Available in many sizes from extra small to 3X, color choices for these lightweight (or heavyweight if you choose) pants include Navy with Navy zipper, Black with Black zipper, Black with Purple zipper (sharp!), Charcoal with Purple zipper and Charcoal with Black Zipper. These are for all adults, both men and women. There are also two options for zipOns shorts which offer the same zipper function that runs the full length of the shorts. There are also options for youths in lightweight or heavyweight fabric. With a dedication to improving the lives of folks with mobility issues, the wonderfully-named befree and their zipOns Adaptive Pants are a godsend to many and an unheard of convenience to many others. Order your zipOns Adaptive Pants, "Pants with a lot of zip," here.