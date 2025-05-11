Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 1

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Mother's Day this year falls on Sunday, May 11, 2025 and we offer here some ideas for gifts to give mom. Check out our list and, if you can't see her in person, don't forget to call!

TOCCA Home Fragrance

Here's a very nice way for mom to add a touch of fragrance to her home with TOCCA reed diffusers and candles. And these are no ordinary items; they're attractive pieces of home decor too! Take TOCCA's Profumo D'ambiente Classico line of reed diffusers for example; the scent for these is contained in a beautiful dark glass jar (six ounces) that has a gold colored cap. They come with 10 reeds to diffuse exquisite scents like Havana (sugar cane and rum), Chamonix (rosemary and pine), Marrakesh (patchouli and amber), Kyoto (kinmokusei flower and apricot) and Saint Tropez (Provence rose and iris root.) Other scents have names as enticing as their aromas: Tangier, Montauk, Feu de Touch, Yma and Amalfi. In a way these reed diffusers will allow mom to travel while she's still at home! The Candela Classica candles from TOCCA are amazing too. Housed in a weighty colored glass jar (10 ounces) and available in all the same scents as the reed diffusers, mom will love how these candles look, smell and make her feel. We are kind of partial to the Tangier scent as it takes us to Morocco in our mind. TOCCA

Also has gift sets, bath and body oils, hand creams and much more. See everything TOCCA offers and order mom's gifts here.

Common Skies Streetwear

If mom likes to wear T-shirts she will absolutely love a Mother's Day gift from Common Skies. Of course we are not talking about your average, run-of-the-mill T-shirt; Common Skies makes classy and attractive shirts that can more be thought of as bespoke. Take for example Common Skies 24/7 line of shirts; they're made with silky soft jersey knit fabric (we love the way ours feels!) that the company likes to say is equally at home whether mom wears it to her fitness class or on an airplane in business class. And we agree! The shirts in the 24/7 line all feature graphics that reproduce photos, all of which are attention getting in a subtle way as they depict scenes like a street corner at Frankie Knuckles Way in Chicago that honors Knuckles and house music (the Chicago House design), and a scene from Sapporo, Japan on the aptly-titled Sapporo shirt. Other designs display additional Japanese scenes, Prague, Iceland, El Nido (Philippines) and a jerky and pottery shop on the Navajo design. All designs are understated; they ooze coolness without having to shout! These shirts will not shrink or fade so if you know mom's size all you have to do is decide whether she'd prefer a shirt in black, white, gray or slate blue. Or how about this: The Common Skies Test Print shirt? It is unique, just like mom; no two shirts are alike. It is intentionally a bit chaotic in a slightly faded print with a stray ink splotch here and there and alignment imperfections. Available in Spring Green color only, the Test Print shirt is 100% awesome! To order mom's gift and see everything else that Common Skies has on offer go here.

Arnipatch Muscle and Joint Patch

Let's face it: There were times when you were growing up that you were a pain in mom's, well, you were a pain. These days you don't want to even think of your mom being in pain, even if that pain comes from common sources like achiness after a workout at the health club, a yoga session, a hike in the woods or chores around the house. Arnipatch Arnica Muscle and Joint Patch from LaboFlex to the rescue! LaboFlex Arnipatch is a hydrogel patch that's unscented and infused with Arnica 1X HPUS, a powerful herbal analgesic that's been proven to help relieve muscle and joint pain naturally. The easy-to-apply patches use a special three layer technology that holds moisture, provides cooling relief and moisturizes the skin all while working to relieve even chronic pain. Just take one of these homeopathic hydrogel patches and apply it to where it hurts and then leave it on and let it work its magic for up to 12 hours. They also work for bruising and swelling. The Arnipatch Muscle and Joint Patch doesn't affect the digestive tract or cause any stomach issues like patches that use menthol or lidocaine can. So gift these to mom with an "I'm sorry I was a pain in the neck. Now we can fix that!" Available in packs of five or 10, order mom's LaboFlex Arnipatch Arnica Muscle and Joint Patch here.

Manta Sleep White Noise Machine

Everyone needs to get a good night's sleep, especially hard-working momma! Here's a nice gift for mom that will make it much easier for her to experience a sound sleep, the Manta Sleep White Noise Machine. Touted as the "world's most effective noise-blocking system," the Manta Sleep White Noise Machine is simple to use. Mom can select from 15 sounds (or set to cycle through all sounds) that are variously called brown, coral, pink, pearl or white noise and featuring the sounds of a fan, rain and the ocean; the Manta Sleep White Noise Machine will then create an impenetrable sound shield that fills the room and blocks out any noise coming from outside the bedroom. Mom will use the included remote control (powered by included button battery) to send her choices to the machine (power adaptor and cable included) and the remote is also how she'll set the machine's timer to run for 30 minutes or an hour for naps or for two, four or six hours for longer snoozes and eight hours for overnight. The Manta Sleep White Noise Machine can be situated up to about 30 feet away from where the remote is being used; it is small and attractive and will fit nicely on a book shelf or similar. A better night's sleep translates into more energy and that'll bring a smile to mom's face. Of course she will think of you and your thoughtful gift! Order the Manta Sleep White Noise Machine here.