Mother's Day Gift Guide Part 2

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Mother's Day is May 11, 2025 and you probably have plans to show mom how much she is loved on this day. If you'd also like to get her a nice gift we offer some cool suggestions below.

air up Bottle and Flavor Pods

The packaging for the air up bottle proclaims in big block letters "This is not a water bottle." Well, it is; what they mean is it is not your typical water bottle. It's magic! Well, maybe not quite magic but the air up bottle is unique in how it flavors ordinary water strictly through the use of scent. That's right! Science has proven that a big part of what makes up flavor is the aroma of food and drink and the folks at air up understand that. So their air up bottle is unique in that the drinker sips plain water from the bottle that has a special housing for a Flavor Pod that sits right at the tip of the straw, so that you inhale the scent of whatever flavor of pod you have installed, and your brain actually thinks you're drinking flavored water. So you kind of are! They call it Scentaste technology and it is just science but it does seem like magic! Available Flavor Pods include watermelon, cherry cola, cola, wild berry, peach, lemon and mango-passionfruit and many other varieties. And remember you are just drinking plain water so there is no sugar or sweetener in your beverage even though it may seem like it. The air up bottle holds 1.2 pints of water and one Flavor Pod will flavor up to 10 bottles. And you can switch out the pods effortlessly so you can drink cola now and peach later with no problem. air up Flavor Pods come in packs of three or five (and bundles of various scents) and the air up bottle is available in different colors too. Order mom's air up bottle and flavor pods here.

OM CBD Infused Epsom Salt

Mom probably enjoys a good relaxing bath from time to time and with OM CBD Infused Epsom Salt she can soak her troubles away with pharmaceutical grade Epsom Salt. The benefits of Epsom Salt have been known for a long time and now the soaking salts are even more beneficial since OM has added CBD to the mix. Every bag of OM CBD Infused Epsom Salt holds 100 mg of CBD and is loaded with mineral rich magnesium salt and skin nourishing oils. OM CBD Infused Epsom Salt comes in five varieties: Unscented, Lavender with calming lavender essential oils, Recovery with cooling and invigorating essential oils, Rose Geranium with balancing rose geranium essential oil and Arnica Relief which has pain-relieving arnica. And OM CBD Infused Epsom Salt couldn't be any easier to use; just empty the bag into the bathwater. These full body soaks (also great for a hand or foot soak, compress or scrub) are vegan, cruelty-free and completely non-toxic and the hemp used for the CBD is grown in the U.S. Mom is going to love OM CBD Infused Epsom Salt so maybe instead of the one-use bags you should consider stocking her up good with a bulk bucket of either 1250 mgs. or 2500 mgs. See all the OM CBD Infused Epsom Salt options and order mom's gift here.

FunnyFuzzy Couch Covers for Dogs

If mom is a dog lover and has one or more pups in the house here's something she'll really appreciate: A couch cover from FunnyFuzzy! She won't have to use towels or rugs to protect her couch from scratches (and all the other things dogs can do to a couch) when she owns an attractive couch cover from FunnyFuzzy where they have on offer a design to suit any taste and every decor. First of all, the different kinds of couch covers available: Waterproof (for obvious reasons!), Chenille (cozy and with a thick weave, stands up to repeated washings), Cotton (handles pet hair with ease), Plush (dogs will love settling in on these), Modern (minimalist or contemporary designs) and Large for big couches or oversize sectionals. All have little rubber dots on the underside which prevents slipping so mom won't have to adjust her FunnyFuzzy Couch Cover every time fido jumps off the couch. Picking out the kind mom would like is easy, the hard part comes with choosing from all the awesome designs! A playful choice is the Chenille Cartoon Paw Print Anti Scratch Throw and then there's the eye-catching Modern Chevron Stripes with Wavy Edges, also in chenille, as well as lots of choices in solid colors or checkerboard patterns. The Garden Chic Cotton design uses a quilt pattern and there's a cool herringbone design too. There are choices in plaid, breathable lambskin, and, well you get the idea; there are tons of awesome designs in different colors and sizes. Mom and her pet(s) will love FunnyFuzzy Couch Covers for Dogs and yes, they're perfect for kitty cats too. See all the choices and order mom's FunnyFuzzy Couch Cover for Dogs here.

grace & stella Beauty Essentials

Here are some premium beauty essentials that mom can add to her daily routine and that are packaged in sizes that are perfect for the mom on the go (they're TSA compliant!) The folks at grace & stella are serious about their skin and facial care products; every item is high quality and 100% vegan and never tested on animals (Leaping Bunny certified.) But they like to have a little fun too and they do that with the names of their products. For example their hyaluronic acid ultra-hydrating serum is called Holy Grail and it is formulated to give dry skin a "big drink of water." Then there's the grace & stella foaming face wash with its cute tag line "There's a foam party on my face and you're invited," the Look on the Bright Side Brightening Eye Stick and the Dew It All Restoring Eye Balm. Cleansing Balm has the tag line "F Balm, This Works!" and the Rose Spray Hydrating Facial Spray invites mom to "Spray all day!" And to top it all off the grace & stella Energizing Eye Masks (in packs of 24 pairs) for tired under eyes are billed as being like "An energy drink for your eyes." Mom will love the lighthearted nature of the product names but more importantly she'll love what the grace & stella line does for her facial care routine. See all that grace & stella has on offer and the ingredients that they use and then order mom's gifts here.