

Need New Camping Gear? Dakine Has You Covered!

Now that the weather has turned a little cooler it's the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, perhaps with a camping adventure. Whether you need to replace some of your old camping stuff or you're a first-timer looking to head out with some quality new gear, Dakine has you covered, and with their tents you can take that notion literally. But Dakine has a full line of gear to make your trip to the lake, woods, mountains or wherever easier and more fun. Let's take a look at some of what they have, and we'll start with your tent.

Big Bear 2LW 2 Person Lightweight Tent

With floor dimensions of 85" X 59" Dakine's Big Bear 2LW Lightweight Tent is certainly roomy enough to comfortably accommodate two people. And they're not kidding about it being lightweight either; the Big Bear 2LW only weighs a little over five pounds and comes in its own drawstring carry bag that's only 6" X 17" so the tent will easily fit in a backpack or attach to the outside of a backpack (the bag has a carry handle too so it can be toted alone if you choose.) It has two doors and a vestibule, a full-size waterproof rain fly and an aluminum single hubbed pole set. So it is easy-peasy to set up and take down. The Big Bear is a "3-Season" tent so it'll keep you comfy and out of the elements on most any day. Available in attractive earth tone colors Utility Green and Mojave Desert. Planning on having a third person along on your camping trip? Dakine also makes the Big Bear in a three person model.

ONYX 30 Series Envelope Sleeping Bag

Of course, to go with your new tent you'll need a new sleeping bag and you'll be as comfy as can be in Dakine's ONYX Envelope Sleeping Bag that has a polyester inner and outer lining and a duck down filling for the ultimate in softness. Lightweight at only 2.4 pounds, this sleeping bag rolls up to be very compact and easily transported in a backpack or separately; it comes in a drawstring bag with a carrying handle. But when the ONYX 30 Series Envelope Sleeping Bag opens up it's plenty big at 74" X 34". Colors available are Castlerock (earth tone), Naval with Vibrant Orange and Blue with Yellow.

Performance Sherpa Fleece Throw

You're probably going to be nice and cozy inside your Big Bear tent and your ONYX Sleeping Bag but for some extra protection against the cold you'll want to have the Performance Sherpa Fleece Throw camp blanket. At 75" X 52" you can tuck yourself in all the way around if you want. This weather-resistant item is lightweight but plush, made with a polyester outer fabric and with a Micro ThermoPro fiber filling. If you're not sure exactly what that means, here's what you need to know: It is warm, warm, warm! This camp blanket rolls up and stays that way when you use the two attached straps. It has a carrying strap and is compact enough to fit easily in a backpack. Available in Utility Green, Castlerock and Naval Academy (yes, that's navy blue.)

Mission Surf Wet/Dry Rolltop Backpack

Dakine makes a ton of backpacks and they have one to suit every activity. Only you know what exactly you want out of your backpack, so we're just going to tell you some of the features of our favorite model, the Mission Surf Wet/Dry Rolltop Backpack. The Mission Surf has dimensions of 20.47" X 12.20" X 7.08". It can, as the Wet/Dry part of its name indicates, be used for any activity but if you're using it for something wet like on a surfing excursion, know that the seam sealed rolltop will accommodate a full size wetsuit, and special mesh pockets are purposefully made to hold things that are wet that you want to dry out. The bottom of the backpack is reinforced and ultra-durable, there are quick-grab side handles, two mesh pockets for water bottles, a tarp-lined wax pocket and reflective logo and zipper pulls. There's even a fleece-lined pocket for your sunglasses! And you'll be pleased to know that the Mission Surf Wet/Dry Rolltop Backpack is made of 100% recycled polyester. Available in black. Make sure to check the Dakine website for more details on this backpack and to see all of the other options.

Camp Furniture: Folding Chair

Relax in comfort around the campfire in the Dakine Camp Furniture Folding Chair. A very handsome piece made with heavy duty aluminum for the frame with a canvas made of Oxford fabric. Yes it is made to last! This folding chair is relatively lightweight and easy to tote around; throw it in your trunk or the back of your truck or van and take it to the beach, to your campsite or to the tailgate party. And it'll get plenty of use at your backyard cookout too! And when you're carrying the chair folded up there's a mesh pocket to put assorted items in as well. Available in Utility Green.

Ultralight Camp Table

Lastly we want to tell you about the Dakine Ultralight Camp Table that'll round out your collection of new camping gear. The table folds up to fit in a small, included carry bag, has beautiful Oxford fabric and aluminum framing and offers a rigid surface that'll hold up to 33 pounds. So feel free to pile on the food and drink, board games, small items you might have with you like binoculars and of course everyone's phone if you're not doing a digital cleanse. We love ours and we can tell you that it really is sturdy and easy to move around. And there's a mesh pocket that hangs down on the front of the table too. Clocking in at 22" X

16.5" X 16", the Dakine Ultralight Camp Table weighs a mere 3.3 pounds. Available in Utility Green or Castlerock.

All of the wonderful items above are just a very small representation of what Dakine offers; you'll be amazed at the variety of gear that they have. Check it all out here.