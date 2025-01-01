Nice Jazz Fest Set to Rock the French Riviera

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Nice Jazz Fest - July 24-27, 2025 - Nice, Provence, France

What's better than cool jazz music during a warm summer? When the jazz plays on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the charming city of Nice on the French Riviera! And that's exactly what will happen when the Nice Jazz Fest takes place in late July. Nearly 30 acts, hailing from the world over as well as from France, will take to the stage at Nice's Theatre de Verdure and at historic Place Massena, a square in the center of the city that is a vibrant meeting place for locals.

The producers of the Nice Jazz Fest have, as always, come up with a stellar roster of performers this year and some very special shows will take place, including a celebration of the music of Oscar Peterson featuring Sullivan Fortner, John Clayton and Jeff Hamilton. Other special shows are a tribute to the songs of Charlie Chaplin presented by Stochelo & Mozes Rosenberg, a tribute to Charlie Parker featuring hot sax player Giacomo Smith, a tribute to Ray Brown featuring Christian McBride, Benny Green and Gregory Hutchinson and a "Jazz Celebration" show with China Moses, Hugh Coltman, Pablo Campos, Robin McKelle, Jowee Omicil and others. Also appearing will be the Avishai Cohen Quintet, singer Ekep Nkwelle, Earthgang, Polo & Pan, Raye, Daoud, famed guitarist John Scofield with the Long Days Quartet, Freddie Gibbs and El Michels Affair, -M- Lamomali, Mustard, Jalen Ngonda, Goldlink, Jorja Smith, Masego, Tyreek McDole, the Cookers, Nubya Garcia, Mrcy, Santa, Feu! Chatterton and Monsieur Mala. Besides performing with the ensembles mentioned above, China Moses and Sullivan Fortner will also appear in their own showcases.

