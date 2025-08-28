.

Oasis and Cage the Elephant Rock Soldier Field


Rob Grabowski caught Oasis and Cage the Elephant In The Act during show at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 28th, 2025. Check out Rob's great photos!

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Oasis Rocks Soldier Field in Chicago

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Sabaton North American Tour- more

Sharon Osbourne Shares First Message Since Ozzy's Death- The Smashing Pumpkins Share New Song 'Chrome Jets'- The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Song- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson Earns 6th No. 1 Hit With 'Happen To Me'- Warren Zeiders Shares 'Only Bible'- Jake Owens Announces Scooter Jennings Coproduced Album- more

-
Day In Pop

KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart- Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album- Mariah the Scientist- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix

Live: The Pixies Rock Raleigh

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls

Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago

Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency

Paul McCartney Announces One Night Only Show At Santa Barbara Bowl

Oasis Conclude Sold Out North American Stadium Reunion Tour

The Big Ol' Nasty Getdown Unleash 'Joy Rider'

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio

Sabaton Launching North American Headline Tour

Powerwolf Unleash 'Stossgebet' Live Video

The Lemonheads Declare 'Togetherness Is All I'm After' With New Single