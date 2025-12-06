

Punk Rock Christmas

MxPx will be the headlining act when Punk Rock Christmas takes place in Arizona

Punk Rock Christmas - December 6, 2025 - Chandler, AZ

The beloved Punk in the Park franchise that produces punk rock festivals in 10 cities around the country has announced a brand new festival called Punk Rock Christmas and it will take place December 6 in metropolitan Phoenix at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler. Set to headline the day of punk rock music is MxPx and they'll be joined by Face to Face, the Vandals, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Slick Shoes, Urethane, Jen Pop of the Bombpops, WinterHaven and Authority Zero. WinterHaven and Authority Zero are both Arizona-based bands.

And of course, what goes good with punk rock? Beer! Accordingly there will be plenty of it on hand at Punk Rock Christmas and there'll be a craft beer tasting that festival-goers can take part in by purchasing a Beer Tasting Pass for $15; it's good for unlimited craft beer samples from Noon-3 pm. Those purchasing a tasting pass must also have a general admission or V.I.P. ticket and no one under the age of 21 will be allowed to take part in the tasting. As to the V.I.P. ticket, it allows for access to the general admission area, dedicated festival entrance lanes, dedicated food and V.I.P. bars, dedicated lounge and seating, dedicated main stage viewing area, a commemorative laminate and of paramount importance, access to upgraded restrooms. V.I.P. passes are $129.99 plus fees while general admission is $49.99 plus fees. Those who bring an unwrapped toy valued at $20 or more to be donated to children in need will be able to use the Fast Pass festival entrance.

Find more information on Punk Rock Christmas and purchase tickets here.