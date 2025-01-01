Reggae Party: Bob Marley Edition

by Kevin Wierzbicki

This edition of our column focusing on reggae music features two items Bob Marley fans will want in their collections, including a very trippy vinyl pressing.

Bob Marley & the Wailers - Uprising - Limited Edition Liquid Sunshine Filled Vinyl



Wow! Here's an awesome collectible for fans of Bob Marley & the Wailers: the 1980 release Uprising pressed on clear vinyl that has "liquid sunshine" sloshing around inside it! Issued in conjunction with the 45th anniversary of the album's original release, the piece offers fans a chance to watch the liquid make psychedelic patterns as it spins on the turntable or when they hold it and make patterns by wiggling the platter around. Pressed in Germany, this trippy pressing is housed in a die cut jacket that shows off the liquid feature so fans can display it on the wall or in another place of high visibility when not being played; to say that friends will be envious is an understatement. Oh, and of course there is killer reggae music to be heard including big favorites "Could You Be Loved," "Coming in from the Cold" and the quiet and reflective "Redemption Song." The Wailers have had many different lineups over the years, here it is Bob on lead vocals and guitars, Aston "Family Man" Barrett on bass, piano, guitar and percussion, Carlton Barrett on drums and percussion, Tyrone Downie on keys and backing vocals, Alvin Patterson on percussion, Junior Marvin on lead guitar and backing vocals, Earl Lindo on keys and Al Anderson on lead guitar. Also adding sweet backing vocals are the I Threes, the trio of Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt and Marcia Griffiths. For those who want to sing along (everybody does!) the lyrics are printed on the back of the album jacket. This special edition of Uprising is a limited edition pressing and each copy is individually numbered.

"Marley" - A Film by Kevin McDonald (Collector's Edition) - DVD



No matter how well you think you know and understand Bob Marley and his music, this documentary film will undoubtedly educate you further, not to mention greatly entertain you. With freedom being a big part of what Marley sang about it is only appropriate that the film begins with shots of the "door of no return" in Ghana, a place where enslaved people were shipped off to their horrible destinies; Bob's song "Exodus" plays over the footage. Scenes from Jamaica's St. Ann parish follow; this is where Marley was born in 1945. Significantly, Bob moved to Trenchtown, the downtrodden area of Kingston, when he was just 12-years-old, and there he faced some personal prejudice, often being teased and taunted as "half caste" because he had lighter skin because his father was white. Commentary comes from family, friends and associates who knew Bob, including his mother Cedella Booker, and folks like Bunny Livingstone, Jimmy Cliff, Aston "Family Man" Barrett, son Ziggy Marley, second cousin Peter Marley, half-sister Constance Marley, daughter Cedella Marley, wife Rita Marley, Peter Tosh, Lee "Scratch" Perry and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell. Most appear in video clips but some, like Tosh, only represent through audio clips. Bob himself speaks in some video clips but there is lots of audio only too. Of course there is lots of music, generally not presenting the whole song, including "Duppy Conqueror," "Stir it Up," "Roots Rock Reggae," "Get Up, Stand Up" and "Concrete Jungle." Marley followed the Rasta religion and Rastas deify (the late) Haile Selassie of Ethiopia and there is cool footage from when Selassie visited Jamaica. Some tidbits you'll pickup during viewing: Bob had 11 kids from seven relationships, the Wailers took their name from the fact that the poor residents of Trenchtown were always "bawling and wailing," and that Bob was, according to Rita Marley, very shy when he first met her. Among all the still photographs presented you'll see the first-known photo of Bob, you'll hear about his first teacher who encouraged his singing and hear Perry explaining the difference between ska music and reggae ("ska is to dance to and drink beer, reggae is spiritual"). As Marley was becoming super popular worldwide, politicians in Jamaica feared his power and tried to have him assassinated; the description of him getting shot right before a Kingston show is gripping but also awe-inspiring. Everybody knows how the story ends, and the last of the film chronicles Bob's struggles with cancer and ultimately his death. Despite the sad ending, viewers know it is coming and the overall vibe of the movie is uplifting. This DVD set includes a second disc with hours of interviews conducted by Ziggy, more performance footage and other rarities. This film is a keeper and should be seen at least once by every Marley fan.