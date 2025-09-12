

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Rock Milwaukee

Milwaukee was treated to an unforgettable evening of classic rock royalty as Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band took the stage at the Miller High Life Theatre on September 12, 2025. The crowd enjoyed a high-energy performance that not only celebrated Ringo�s legacy but also the impressive resume of each member of his All Starr cast.

Joining the All Starr band on this tour are Steve Lukather (Toto), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Warren Ham (Kansas and Toto), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth), and Buck Johnson (Aerosmith & The Doobie Brothers). Each artist relished in the opportunity to showcase a song or two from their respective bands that had the audience on their feet dancing and singing along.

The setlist was full of hits including, Ringo Starr�s �It Don�t Come Easy� and �Photograph,� �Rosanna� by Toto, �Down Under� by Men at Work, �Cut the Cake� by Average White band and a variety of Beatles tunes including �Yellow Submarine� and �Octopus�s Garden.� The final song of the night was �With a Little Help from My Friends� which was the perfect song to celebrate a night with a Beatle and his friends and the outro consisted of a snippet of "Give Peace a Chance" by the Plastic Ono Band.

The chemistry between the musicians was undeniable, there was a mutual respect and a shared love of performing amongst the group. Whether it was Lukather trading solos with Ham or Bissonette grinning behind the kit, the camaraderie was as entertaining as the music itself. Between songs, Ringo cracked jokes and made it clear to the audience that he is still having a blast on the stage at 85. His connection to each of these highly regarded musicians makes the show feel like you are welcomed into their living room for a good old fashioned sing-along.

Starr and his All Starr Band delivered everything the crowd wanted, a night full of legendary songs, excellent musicianship, and the kind of energy that decades of experience and genuine camaraderie can bring. For fans of classic rock and Beatles enthusiasts alike, it was a night to remember.

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND SET LIST

Honey Don�t (Carl Perkins cover)

It Don�t Come Easy (Ringo Starr song)

Rosanna (Toto cover with Steve Lukather)

Pick Up the Pieces (Average White Band cover with Hamish Stuart)

Down Under (Men at Work cover with Colin Hay)

Boys (The Shirelles cover)

I�m the Greatest (John Lennon cover)

Yellow Submarine (The Beatles cover)

Cut the Cake (Average White Band cover with Hamish Stuart)

Octopus�s Garden (The Beatles cover)

Look Up (Ringo Starr song)

No No Song (Hoyt Axton cover)

Overkill (Men at Work cover with Colin Hay)

Africa (Toto cover) (with Steve Lukather)

Work To Do (The Isley Brothers cover with Hamish Stuart)

I Wanna Be Your Man (The Beatles cover)

Who Can It Be Now? (Men at Work cover with Colin Hay)

Hold the Line (Toto cover with Steve Lukather)

Photograph (Ringo Starr song)

Act Naturally (Johnny Russell cover)

With a Little Help From My Friends (The Beatles cover with �Give Peace a Chance� outro by Plastic Ono Band)