Rise Against Rock Chicago

by Roman Sobus

Rise Against played at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park on September 27th. The band came through as part of the Rise of the Roach tour making the stop in a place the band calls home.

As the lights went out, the nearly sold-out crowd rose to their feet to take part in an hour of high energy punk rock. The fans sang every word to every song the band played.

Zach Blair's guitar playing was a masterclass in punk precision and full of enthusiasm. Zach's guitar was the perfect compliment to Joe Principe's solid bass lines. Brandon Barnes' drumming was tight, keeping everything locked in place, while Tim McIlrath's raspy voice cut through the amphitheater with the same passion that has defined the band's career.

Chicago being the birthplace of Rise Against 25 years ago had the band reminiscing in growing up seeing shows in Tinley Park when the venue was called the New World Amphitheater and the Tweeter Center. McIlrath talked about playing at a few Warped Tours in the venue's parking lot, and even one that he had snuck onto the stage when his band wasn't on the bill.

While there was nostalgia around the band being in Tinley Park for shows, it was also noted that it was the first time Rise Against has played the venue. The setlist was full of hard hitting songs from across the band's career. "Give it All," "Under the Knife," and "Satellite" had the audience bobbing their heads and trying to match every note Tim belted out, while the fans in GA formed a circle pit for each punk classic. McIlrath talked about seeing shows at the amphitheater and holding up a lighter during the slower songs. In an age where everyone has a flashlight in their pocket, he asked the crowd to hold up their phones as he went into the acoustic "Swing Life Away," and the crowd did not disappoint.

Chicago definitely gave their hometown boys a warm welcome home. The band has come a long way from those nights at Fireside Bowl.

