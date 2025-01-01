Rock Reads: Tales from the Bedroom Wall By Steve Blacknell

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Subtitled "The Life and Times of a Serial Thrill Seeker," "Tales from the Bedroom Wall" finds author Blacknell chronicling his foibles as a music fan and then a record business promotion man. The book's title is a reference to the posters of his musical heroes that Blacknell had on his bedroom wall as a typical music fan, before he got involved in the business. And boy what a fun ride it is to tag along on his journey. The whole thing gets started when, still in the throes of a drug binge, Blacknell decides to send a letter to one of his favorite acts, The Incredible String Band. Amazingly the missive is replied to and Steve begins a relationship with the band that includes working for them; alas circumstances conspire to end that relationship fairly quickly. Writing in a very conversational way and presenting his story in short chapters, usually just a few pages, Blacknell keeps the reader rapt with tales of working at a special needs home for children between music business gigs, having a brief but significant romance with a teenage Kate Bush (!), doing PR for Decca and Jive Records and having encounters with the likes of Alice Cooper, Hall & Oates, David Cassidy, Tina Turner, Eric Clapton, Bill Wyman and many others. While indulging in all the rock 'n' roll excess of food and drink (and yes, drugs) Blacknell found himself packing on the pounds and to counter this he binged and purged, which ultimately wracked him with full-on bulimia. Steve is candid about everything here (even when he pooped his pants on Carnaby Street) and fans will be happy reading how he ultimately conquered bulimia. During his move from the UK to Hollywood Blacknell worked with acts like LA Guns and developed a Vicodin habit and had an encounter with, of all people, Tiny Tim! Blacknell keeps it light and amusing all the way through this chronicle that is set mostly in the 1980s. The book includes a few pages of photos and a foreword by Wyman, and whether you devour the story all at once or a few chapters at a time you'll be thoroughly regaled.

Rating: