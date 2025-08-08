Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick Rock Chicagoland

by Roman Sobus

Rod Stewart performs as part of the "One Last Time" tour on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Roman Sobus Photography)

Rod Stewart - One Last Time Tour - August 8, 2025, Tinley Park, Illinois

Cheap Trick, the pride of Rockford, Illinois, took the stage with energy, setting the tone for an unforgettable night of rock and roll as they opened for Rod Stewart. Kicking things off with the electrifying "Hello There," the band wasted no time reminding the crowd why they've been a staple of rock for nearly fifty years.

With a setlist that included hits and some deep cuts, the band took the crowd on a tour of their expansive catalog. Tracks like "Dream Police," "I Want You to Want Me," and "Surrender," had the crowd on their feet, singing along.

Robin Zander's vocals sounded strong and clear. Rick Nielsen, wearing his signature cap and tossing guitar picks by the handful, shredded through solos with ease. Tom Petersson held down the low end with his 12-string bass, and Daxx Nielsen kept things tight behind the kit.

By the conclusion of their set, the audience was fully warmed up and buzzing with excitement. Rod Stewart had his work cut out for him following such a high-energy opener-but that's the magic of Cheap Trick: they never phone it in, and they always leave a mark.

A large, red, curation hung over the stage as the crowd waited in anticipation for Rod Stewart to grace the stage. After a short break, the curtain lifted and the legendary Rod Stewart appeared to an eruption of cheers and applause.

From the very first note, it was clear we were in for a great night. Rod's unmistakable voice, still strong and soulful, filled the venue with timeless classics and heartfelt moments. Whether belting out rock anthems or slowing it down with emotional ballads, he commanded the stage with charisma, charm, and his signature flair.

Mixed in the setlist, were tributes to various musicians, including a video with Ozzy Osborne that displayed behind the band during "Forever Young." Each song felt like a shared memory, sung not just by Rod, but by the thousands of fans who knew every word. Rod played all of his hits including, "Young Turks, "Maggie May," and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?"

It wasn't just a concert-it was a celebration of decades of music, passion, and connection. Rod Stewart reminded us why he's still a powerhouse performer after all these years.

A truly amazing evening!