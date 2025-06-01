

Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

The Rory Gallagher International Festival, honoring the late blues rocking guitarist Rory Gallagher, will take place in Ballyshannon, Ireland May 29 through June 1, 2025. Gallagher, who died in 1995, was born in Ballyshannon, quite appropriately at The Rock Hospital. The Rory Gallagher International Festival has been going strong for more than 20-years, and this year will present more than 30 acts on 15 stages with the biggest shows, which are all ticketed, taking place at a venue called Big Top. The daily Big Top schedule is:

Friday, May 30: Pat McManus Band, Zac Schulze Gang, Grainne Duffy Band with Mary Stokes and Brian Palm.

Saturday, May 31: Jimmy Vaughan, Band of Friends, Johnny Gallagher & Boxty, Laurence Jones & Seamie O'Dowd.

Sunday, June 1: Rory Gallagher All-Star Band, Nine Below Zero, Vanja Sky & Her Band. A dozen players including Jimmy Vaughn and Davey Knowles comprise the Rory Gallagher All-Star Band and some will be playing instruments once owned by Rory.

Another ticketed show featuring Muireann Bradley will take place at the Rory Gallagher Theatre on Thursday May 29.

In addition to the ticketed shows, many free performances will take place on the streets of Ballyshannon, many at places that honor Rory, like at the Rory Gallagher statue, at Rory Gallagher Place (where a young Rory lived), Rock Hospital, Rory Gallagher Theatre and at the Rory Gallagher Mural at The Gables in the center of Ballyshannon.

For tickets and more information go here.

There is always plenty to do and see in Ireland. For ideas on other fun things to do during your visit go here.