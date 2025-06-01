Friday, May 30: Pat McManus Band, Zac Schulze Gang, Grainne Duffy Band with Mary Stokes and Brian Palm.
Saturday, May 31: Jimmy Vaughan, Band of Friends, Johnny Gallagher & Boxty, Laurence Jones & Seamie O'Dowd.
Sunday, June 1: Rory Gallagher All-Star Band, Nine Below Zero, Vanja Sky & Her Band. A dozen players including Jimmy Vaughn and Davey Knowles comprise the Rory Gallagher All-Star Band and some will be playing instruments once owned by Rory.
Another ticketed show featuring Muireann Bradley will take place at the Rory Gallagher Theatre on Thursday May 29.
In addition to the ticketed shows, many free performances will take place on the streets of Ballyshannon, many at places that honor Rory, like at the Rory Gallagher statue, at Rory Gallagher Place (where a young Rory lived), Rock Hospital, Rory Gallagher Theatre and at the Rory Gallagher Mural at The Gables in the center of Ballyshannon.
For tickets and more information go here.
There is always plenty to do and see in Ireland. For ideas on other fun things to do during your visit go here.
Share this article
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer- Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Box Set- Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album- more
Ghost Forced To Cancel Show- Bad Company Leads Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025- Watch Sammy Hagar's 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight' Video- more
Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery Launching Two For The Road Tour- Jon Pardi Launches HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD Album & Tour- more
HAIM Announce North American I Quit Tour- BANKS Shares 'Stay' Video- Ken Carson Launching The Lord of Chaos Tour- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland
Music Blossoms in Bloomington, Indiana
Sweet Releasing 'Level Headed Alternate Mixes & Demos'
Paul Rodgers Teams Up with Adopt the Arts Honor Choir
Singled Out: The Yagas's Life Of A Widow
The Alarm's Mike Peters Loses His Battle With Cancer
Metallica Announce Load Remastered Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set
Halestorm Announce 'Everest' Album And Tour
Eddie Vedder And Earthlings And Hozier Lead Ohana Festival Lineup
DOWN Go Nuclear With New Record Deal