

Santa's Jukebox: Celtic Woman, Old Crow Medicine Show and More

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The reindeer are fed, the sleigh is polished and the magic bag is full of toys so Santa is ready to go! And Santa got himself a new pair of headphones for this year's journey so he'll clearly hear every note of this year's playlist including music from Herb Alpert, Old Crow Medicine Show, Morgxn and Roland Gift of Fine Young Cannibals.

Celtic Woman - Nollaig A Christmas Journey

Celtic Woman is the most successful all-female group in Irish history and it's easy to hear what Santa loves about them. This album begins with an exceptionally chipper version of "God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman" but it is also full of sublime cuts like the harmony vocal-filled "Nollaig Na mBan" and the enchanting Joni Mitchell chestnut "River." Other included classics are "Silver Bells," "Little Drummer Boy" and the fiddle-featuring "Silent Night." "Nollaig" is the Irish word for Christmas.

Swinging in the Holidays - (Various artists)

Santa gets his sleigh rocking pretty good on much of his journey but he plays cuts from this album when he's in a jazzier mood. "Christmas Time is Here," the Vince Guaraldi chestnut performed here by the Felix Peikli Quartet, features soothing clarinet leads from Peikli and stellar backing from his band while the beloved "Happy Holidays" has a perky vocal from Anais Reno with the groove being laid down by the Konrad Paszkudzki Trio who are really smoking.

Herb Alpert - Christmas Time is Here

The music of trumpeter Herb Alpert has enthralled millions over the decades and his latest Christmas album continues the saga. Alpert's version of "Feliz Navidad" swings with the joyful, Latin-tinged groove that we all know and love while "Santa Baby" is sassy and complete with a finger-snapping rhythm; "Jingle Bells" dashes through the snow to a New Orleans beat. Other jazzy instrumentals here include "Winter Wonderland," "My Favorite Things" and "White Christmas."

Old Crow Medicine Show - Xmas

Here's a fine holiday offering from this beloved trio and Santa really likes the song selection which includes the boozy bluegrass rave-up "Corn Whiskey Christmas," the harmonica and jingle bells featuring "Jolly Man" and the fiddle-driven "Jinglin' Jack Guy" along with classics "Holly Jolly Christmas" and John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)."

David Young and the Soul Sessions Band - "Bluesy Christmas"

No, Santa doesn't have the blues! But he'll be listening to some blues during his flight, including this loping, country-tinged number that'll no doubt also have him singing along. Santa also digs the fact that one of his favorite drummers, Greg Bissonette, appears here.

Shuga - "All I Want for Christmas is You"

Yes Santa loves Mariah Carey but he also really enjoys this version of "All I Want for Christmas is You" from Jamaican singer Shuga who here veers away from her normal reggae and dancehall sound to wow with this seasonal favorite.

Alberto Bravin - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

Bravin is the lead vocalist for Big Big Train and he says he has always loved classic Christmas songs and that fondness is palpable on his delicate reading of this cut with its universal wish for happiness during the holidays.

Morgxn - "Every Season"

Here's a jaunty original from the Nashville-based singer Morgxn, a pop song that, while containing jingling bells for the Christmas season, is a declaration of love for a partner that endures through "every season."

Roland Gift - "Everybody Knows It's Christmas"

Gift is the singer with Fine Young Cannibals and in conjunction with that band's 40th anniversary he presents this solo recording for the season. Featuring his signature sound that's loaded with soul he espouses a good time for all at Christmas here.

NELVEN - "Jingle All the Way"

NELVEN is an oncologist who is known for bringing cheer to his cancer patients with song and here he shows that his talent really shines outside the medical profession with this cut that puts him in the pantheon of today's pop stars.

Bella Rios with Benjamin Foley - "Baby It's Cold Outside"

Here's a delightful reading of this seasonal favorite that moves to a jazzy groove with awesome call-and-response vocals from Rios and Foley. And not even Santa can resist a song with lyrics like "I'll take your hat/Your hair looks swell!"