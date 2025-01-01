

Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings

Our spotlight on vinyl listens to new releases from Shonen Knife, Chameleons, Laveda and Jeffrey Runnings.

Shonen Knife - Our Best Place (2025 Edition) - (Clear translucent vinyl)

Here's a great party platter from the all-woman punk/pop trio from Osaka, Japan. The girls have been around a long time and they've perfected their brand of punk-infused pop music and their talents are on full display here on this new vinyl version of their 2023 releaseThe A Side kicks off with "MUJINTO Rock," a cut that shows an obvious love of the Ramones, a group that Shonen Knife have long cited as an influence. "Nice Day" is a slice of bubblegum pop that's as sunny as you would expect that includes a cheery chorus of "Yum, yum, yum" and the notion of deliciousness is on the menu on the rest of the side which includes "Vamos Taquitos," the "healthy meal" described in "Spicy Veggie Curry" and to wash it all down a refreshing "Afternoon Tea." The B Side begins with the fast and furious "Ocean Sunfish," in sharp contrast to the happiness overload of "Better;" the side's third cut, the bright "Just a Smile," finishes off the material from the originalrelease, leading into the four appended bonus tracks on this 2025 Edition. The extras are "Nice Day (60s Mix)," and two cuts from the A Side sung in Japanese (the album is mostly sung in English): "The Story of Baumkuchen" and the band's signature song of sorts, "Girl's Rock." The final bonus cut is the cute "Green Tea" where the girls recount their love of green tea-flavored items. All three ladies sing lead vocals; Nooko plays guitar and keys, Atsuko is on bass and Risa is on drums. All songs are originals except for "Just a Smile."

Chameleons - Arctic Moon

Chameleons are considered one of the most influential guitar bands of the 1980s and '90s and big groups like Oasis, the Verve, the Killers and Interpol are among those who have cited them as an inspiration. So it's a really big deal when the quintet from Manchester, England release a new full-length album, their first in 24-years. Side One begins with a question, a question that fans might have been asking during that lengthy wait, "Where Are You?" The song has multiple hooks in its vocals but a major hook here comes from the rhythmic guitar part. "Lady Strange" is a vibrant pop rocker that has a couple moments of shoegaze within; overall there's a bit of a Smiths/Morrissey feel to the song and accordingly it is very appealing. "Feels Like the End of the World" is the kind of song that would've inspired the Verve and the understated Side One closer "Free Me" marinates in melancholia. Side Two holds only three songs: the dreamy, bass-driven groove "Magnolia," the lengthy and appropriately quirky "David Bowie Takes My Hand" and perhaps the rocking-est cut on the album, "Saviours Are a Dangerous Thing." It's all quality stuff that comes just in time to influence a whole new crop of young bands. Chameleons are guitarists Reg Smithies and Stephen Rice, singer and bass man Vox and keys player Danny Ashberry.

Laveda - Love, Darla - (Colored vinyl, random colors)

With the A Side leadoff track "Care" beginning with an extended wash of guitar feedback, Laveda live up to their noise rock reputation. There's a noise factor throughout the song, which eventually explodes with a burst of drums from Joe Taurone and forceful singing from Ali Genevich, who makes it clear that she "doesn't care," whoever she may be addressing. "Cellphone" is more pop oriented but Genevich portrays a woman in the song who doesn't care about those either; she doesn't want a cellphone anymore. Lest you think everything here is similarly negative, on "Dig Me Out" Genevich sings with quiet understatement and vulnerability before closing out the first side with the driving "Strawberry." The album's B Side begins with "Heaven," a cut released as a single and that is more radio friendly than some here, making it a good introduction to Laveda for those not yet hip to the NYC-based quartet. "Highway Meditation" is appropriately quiet, presenting a chance for fans to really hear Genevich's voice, that is until the peace is shattered with a couple raucous but brief bursts of loud guitar and pounding drums. The album ends with "Lullaby," a cut that in many ways recalls Patti Smith. For manywill be an acquired taste as listeners need to get used to the band's mix of dissonance and melody; once they do they'll be able to fully enjoy this intriguing presentation. The band is rounded out with Jacob Brooks on guitar, synth and vocals and Dan Carr on bass. No two of the colored vinyl pressings are alike.

Jeffrey Runnings - Piqued - (LP + EP, colored vinyl)

This is the second and final solo album from the late Jeffrey Runnings, formerly with post-punk band For Against. The album starts with "Batman Forever," a sublime and cinematic cut that conjures the night that the titular superhero might hang out in but, with lyrics expressing desire to spend time with a lover, the song really has nothing to do with Batman. The rest of Side A can be interpreted anyway the listener wishes since it is all instrumental which is Runnings' usual oeuvre. "Just Before Nothing" echoes the sound of bands like the Cure, "Threadbare" is a bit Gary Numan-ish and A Side closer "The Courage of Voluntary Trees" has a sparkling melody that's perfect to soundtrack the day as it turns to evening. The B Side begins with another vocal number and "Heretofore" is a smooth and radio-ready, slightly proggy pop rocker; one has to wonder why Runnings didn't do more vocal cuts since he was so good at it. More instrumentals follow, including the space flight recalling "Failed Rescue Attempt" and the eerily prescient album closer, "Elegy." The bonus EP, which spins at 45 RPM, holds four songs from earlier in Runnings' career (late 1980s) including the militant-sounding march of "Follow" and "Demolition Blast," a cool vocal number. This two disc set is packaged in a "folder" style jacket and includes extras like postcards and notes on the album from Runnings himself. The colored vinyl of the LP is translucent, the colored vinyl of the EP is not.