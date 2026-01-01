

Spotlight on Better Noise Music - Sabaton, Finger Eleven, The Rasmus And more

This time out the Rock Pile resounds with half a dozen great new releases from our friends at Better Noise Music.

Sabaton - Legends

For most of us, history class in high school was not much fun. Imagine though what a blast it would've been if Swedish heavy metal heroes Sabaton had taught the class! Sabaton perform songs that are inspired by history and their new albumrocks straight out of the gate with "Templars." Complete with ominous chanting at song's beginning and a super catchy chorus of "God's call/Holy order/Knights of Jesus Christ/Charge from the temple," the cut summarizes the mission of the Knights Templar, ending with the lyric "Jerusalem still calls their name." The voice of lead singer Joakim Broden is rough and forceful and loaded with gravitas as he sings about a rampaging Genghis Khan in "Hordes of the Khan," rife with a rapid-fire rhythm that mimics an army's charge. Other legendary warriors touched on here include Napoleon ("I, Emperor"), Joan of Arc ("Maid of Steel") and Dracula ("Impaler"). Good historic head banging fun for all!

The Rasmus - Weirdo

Are you a weirdo? Finnish melodic rockers are pretty sure you are, and they've made this album just for you. The rumbling "Creatures of Chaos" kicks off the fun with the advisement that "If you're feeling dangerous/That means you're one of us" and gives a joyful call out to "psychos, sickos, rejects, twisted sisters" and others deemed creatures of chaos. The song's chorus really highlights the band's penchant for catchy melody and with the album being co-produced by superstar studio wizard Desmond Child, it's no wonder the whole album echoes the same. Niko Wilhelm of Blind Channel guests on "Break These Chains," a perfect example of how The Rasmus balances heaviness with melody as both elements combine on the lush radio-ready tune. Other goodies here include the cleverly-titled "Rest in Pieces," title cut "Weirdo" with guest Lee Jennings of The Funeral Portrait and the driving, 80s rock recalling "Banksy." The album closes with "I'm Coming for You" where the guys tone down the heaviness and singer Lauri Ylonen's vocals are especially sweet.

Finger Eleven - Last Night on Earth

This Canadian outfit has been around for more than 30-years now and they've released many albums, so it's no surprise that they sound well-polished here. Their brand of rock has a bit of prog metal bent, andseems to have the general theme of dealing with the unknown, although on opening cut "Adrenaline" there is hope that answers can be found. "Blue Sky Mystery" couches the mysteries of the universe in something far more down-to-earth; a challenging love relationship. The buzzing "Cold Concrete" has a sound that mixes hints of nu metal into melodic heavy rock where vocals are smooth but forceful; it's ready to rock the radio waves in heavy rotation. "Lock Me Up" on the other hand is a departure from the heavy Finger Eleven sound; it's driven by acoustic guitar at song's beginning and when the full band kicks in it shows the group's mastery of crafting hook-filled earworms. Title cut "Last Night on Earth" is another cut that shows the band's quieter side; the cut features acoustic guitar and is about a relationship that's about to fail, again reflecting the unknown factor of what is to come. Don't get the mistaken idea though thatis all mopey sadness as it is far from that, and the proggy "Perfect Effigy," for example, is a good shot of musical encouragement with plenty of hot guitar riffing. As mentioned earlier this five piece knows what they're doing and fans new and old will enjoy wearing this one out.

Solence - Angels Calling

When you think of the words "angels calling" it could be something joyful or it could be terrifying; are the angels going to offer redemption or are they ready to confront you with mortality? The first line of title cut "Angels Calling" is "They say that some die young and I think I'll be the one," so yeah, looks like the latter. Also a little scary is the fact that the song begins with a chorus of weird voices that have been tweaked in the studio to sound non-human. They might be meant to represent cherubs singing but actually they sound more like imps from, you know, not Heaven. Listeners can forget about all of that though and get to the heart of the matter: the hard rocking, a little bit thrashy, music that pounds throughout the song. "Monsters in My Head" is an absolute gem of a song, a pummeling cut that balances out with melody and vocals that craft an irresistible hook. The band isn't done there with throwing fun and memorable riffs at listeners though; "Mess," the partially acoustic, partially bombastic "Dead_Alive" and the snarky "Wish You the Worst" will all have fans rocking along whether they want to or not. The album rocks hard throughout and comes to a soaring, noisy end with "Angels vs Demons_," a brief epilogue that doesn't answer the question of who wins but it does answer the question, "shall we play it again?"

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - X's for Eyes

Here's another band that's been around for a long time and that has an album title that hints that the program is going to have dark moments, since having X's for eyes is, at least in animation, a sign of death. Opener "Always the King" is a burner with both regular and screamo vocals and lyrics that look back at a life that isn't today what it once was. "Perfection" brings that notion into the present but there's still uncertainly in the words which play out with crystal clear vocals and a very catchy hook from lead vocalist and band main man Ronnie Winter. And that scary X's for eyes thing? The song by that name belies negativity with a seriously upbeat and cheery groove and again vocals from Winter that draw the listener into a sing along. The energy never falters here; the guys rip it up good on "Twenty Hour Drive," the emo scorcher "Kins and Carroll" and right up to the scathing closer "Worth It" with guest Craig Mabbitt of Escape the Fate.

Cory Marks - Sorry for Nothing Vol. 2

Since all the other releases we've told you about here are heavy heavy heavy you might get the idea that that is all that Better Noise Music offers. Well here's a good reason to not pigeonhole any record label; the latest album from Cory Marks who is primarily a contemporary country artist. And as with lots of modern country acts, Marks has a rock component to some of his songs, in particular album opener "Hangman," a cut that is as much arena rocker as it is outlaw country. Marks kind of works his way to a more rural sound as the album progresses; by the effort's midsection and "Wild Ride" there's some guitar "chicken pickin'" going on and more of a drawl to his vocals while "Someone I Hate" rocks with country blood and tropes about one night stands and being hungover (and has one helluva guitar solo mid song). And by the way, the someone that Marks hates here is the man he portrays in the song. "Whiskey River" is pure country with an old school, Buck Owens-ish bounce and Dobro riffing and "Empty Bottles" is Grand Ole Opry good traditional country. Regardless of the genre or the mix of genres that Marks is working in here, the common denominator is that it is all good stuff. Sorry for nothing? Amen, brother.