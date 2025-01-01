

Spring In To Travel With These Items

Spring is just around the corner and that means the season for travel is here too. Whether you're a student heading out on spring break or a seasoned traveler who's been all over the world, the items we recommend here can make your adventures more enjoyable. We begin with something that'll intrigue creatives and end with an item you'll want to have if traveling with children.

Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet

Here's a very cool piece of tech that's great for anyone with an artistic side or anyone who is exploring their creative talent. The Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet is a small device, about 8" X 6" and as thin as a cell phone that connects by Bluetooth (certain models) or USB-C adaptor to a PC, Mac or Chromebook or Android device, allowing the user to see on their device what they are sketching on the Intuos with the included digital pen. So all kinds of art can be created, from clothing designs to funny comics to trippy op art; what can be made on the Wacom Intuos is limited only by the user's imagination (we like to doodle silly little cartoon animals on ours!) And there are lots of software applications that can be installed to enhance what can be done on the creative pen tablet, including software that lets the user edit PDFs or photos and sign or otherwise make notes on documents. Some software offers are included at no charge with the initial purchase. Wacom Intuos comes with a digital pen (which has different heads depending on what you're doing), charging cord and of course instructions which show how to change the pen heads. So whether you're working from home or creating your animated masterpiece on an airplane, Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet is an amazing, easy to use and amazingly fun tool. Available in black, pistachio or berry. Order Wacom Intuos Creative Pen Tablet and find out more about what you can do with it here.

The Laptop Strap from Free Agent Outfitters

With The Laptop Strap Free Agent Outfitters have come up with an easy way to transport a laptop that negates the need to haul it around in a computer bag. Touted as the world's only adhesive laptop carrier, The Laptop Strap is very easy to install; just attach it to your laptop by using its peel & stick feature which will hold the computer securely (it is "pull tested" to 114 pounds) then you can carry the device cross-body style by utilizing the included straps. And don't worry! The peel & stick is easily removed and doesn't leave any residue when you do so. Quite handsome and fashionable, The Laptop Strap is available in black, pink or gray and in small, medium and large sizes to fit laptops with screens ranging from 11 to 17 inches (there's a sizing chart on the website.) And if you like you can easily change out the strap so yours is different from most others, maybe a good idea since everyone who sees you using The Laptop Strap is going to want to buy one too! Order The Laptop Strap here.

Oisiz 40 Ounce Tumbler

Whether you're traveling or hanging at home it is important for many reasons to stay hydrated. And it's a big plus if you can look stylish while enjoying a cool sip of water and you'll look quite fashionable when your hydration comes from an Oisiz 40 Ounce Tumbler. Tumbler-style bottles are all the rage these days and Oisiz makes some of the best! Made with a triple-layer of insulation, the Oisiz 40 Ounce Tumbler keeps cold beverages cold for 24 hours, is leak-proof and dishwasher safe, has a silicone bottom so it won't slip when you set it down, and has a base that fits in most cup holders. There is of course a sturdy handle, and the tumbler's top has a flip open stopper that keeps your water secure when closed and allows for quick sipping when open, either directly from the tumbler or with the included straw, which also fits securely to deter leakage. And about that good-looking aspect of the Oisiz 40 Ounce Tumbler? Order it in your choice of colors including navy blue, rose red, sunset, purple, mint, grapefruit, space grey or mojito. Also available from Oisiz is a line of equally-attractive 24 ounce water bottles that come in a wide variety of colors. Order the Oisiz 40 Ounce Tumbler here.

Puffer Hug Explorer Travel Blanket

It's important to be comfortable when you're traveling and the Puffer Hug Explorer Travel Blanket is made just for that purpose; it'll keep you warm and snuggly whether you're on a long airplane flight or a lengthy road trip, and every situation in between. And it serves double duty! Puffer Hug Explorer Travel Blanket comes packaged as a soft but durable pillow; with the blanket still inside it makes for a comfy place to rest your head. Unzip the pillow and take out the Explorer Travel Blanket and you have that "hug" that gives Puffer Hug its name. Not only does the blanket keep the body warm, it also has a foot pouch to keep feet feeling toasty and a waist-level "kangaroo" zippered pouch (fleece lined) where you can stash essential items like a phone (and snacks!), or just keep your hands warm there. The whole thing is light and easy to travel with; it's the ideal travel companion! Traveling with someone? Your Puffer Hug Explorer Travel Blanket can attach (by snaps) to theirs for shared comfort. Available in a handsome charcoal color, the blanket may be washed in cold water. Order Puffer Hug Explorer Travel Blanket here.

iMemories

Here's something that folks with physical photographic archives will love; iMemories is a service that converts photos, slides, movies and VHS tapes to digital files so that these precious memories of travel and family events can be preserved for future generations. Here's how it works. Purchase the iMemories SafeShip Kit; you'll use it to send your photos, etc. to iMemories. You can also use your own box if you like but the SafeShip Kit is convenient to the extent that it includes packing material and a pre-paid label to ship by FedEx. Once iMemories receives your package they'll get to work on converting your material to digital files so that you can then stream them on devices like your smart TV, phone and tablet. Of course you will get your physical material back too. Fees charged are by the photo, slide, video tape or, for movies on reel, per 50 feet of film. iMemories also offers, at an additional fee, AI enhancement that will clean up a lot of flaws that your media may have; this will give your files up to three times more clarity than your original photo or video as it removes imperfections and improves color accuracy. iMemories really is a godsend for those who want to make sure that kids and grandchildren can see visuals that might otherwise be ephemeral. Order the iMemories SafeShip Kit here.

Daily Shade Kids Sunscreen

Whether on a family outing to the beach or just playing in the yard, kids are very susceptible to overexposure to the sun. That concerning fact is more important than might be initially thought as science has proven that the greatest lifetime risk for skin cancer happens during childhood. Parents can improve the odds (right now about 1 in 5 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each year) by applying Daily Shade sunscreen to their kids before they go out in the sun. Formulated especially for children, Daily Shade is a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen that is water resistant for up to 40 minutes. It is pediatrician approved, hypo-allergenic, reef friendly and is not tested on animals. It has no dyes, artificial fragrances or parabens, is vegan and uses only nano zinc oxide. While younger kids will likely not understand all of that, here's something they'll relate to and appreciate: Daily Shade goes on invisible and is "ghost face" free. In other words they won't be out having fun with a whitish cast over their face. The makers of Daily Shade chose their name for a reason; kids should be wearing this sunscreen every day that they're out in the sun. To lower kid's sunburn and skin cancer risks order a good supply of Daily Shade here.