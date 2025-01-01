

Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

We take a listen to recent vinyl releases from Steely Dan, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson.

Steely Dan - Katy Lied

This 1975 release falls smack dab in the middle of the Steely Dan discography, at a time after they broke through with hits like "Do It Again," "Reelin' in the Years" and "Rikki Don't Lose That Number" and before they became ubiquitous FM radio superstars with the release ofand. With its witty, intellectual and often barbed lyrics and jazz rock arrangements the material could be endlessly parsed, but suffice it to say thatis an exceptional album filled with memorable tunes. The album begins with the buzzy and dark "Black Friday" where Walter Becker plays stunningly hot guitar throughout; to the contrary "Bad Sneakers" is lighthearted and with a fun, easy to sing chorus. Those who've had a copy of Katy Lied since the beginning can reminisce with all the great songs that they've maybe not heard for a while, like "Rose Darling," the funk-tinged "Daddy Don't Live in That New York City No More" and the somewhat cryptic "Doctor Wu" with its fabulous sax solo courtesy of Phil Woods. Singer and keys player Donald Fagen and his songwriting partner Walter Becker on bass and guitar are in fine form here in every way, and they have the backup band stacked with stellar players like Rick Derringer who plays guitar on "Chain Lightning" and Michael McDonald who sings backup on "Everyone's Gone to the Movies." Other guest players include Larry Carlton, Jeff Porcaro and David Paich of Toto, Hugh McCracken, Elliot Randall, Wilton Felder, Hal Blaine and Victor Feldman. The music here totally holds up after 50-years and the lyrics are printed on the inner sleeve just in case you've forgotten them over the decades.

Stevie Wonder - The Definitive Collection

Sometimes it takes a greatest hits album to remind fans of all the great tunes an artist has produced and here the hits of Stevie Wonder are compiled on a 2-LP set that's packaged in a gatefold jacket. Presented in chronological order by their release dates, the offering begins with Stevie's 1963 harmonica workout "Fingertips Pt. 2," a cut he recorded at 12-years old. By the mid-60s Stevie was fully part of defining The Motown Sound and had developed his vocal style as witnessed by "Uptight (Everything's Alright)" and other Side A gems, 1969's "My Cherie Amour" and "Signed, "Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours." Side B moves into the 70s with the buoyant pop of "You Are the Sunshine of My Life" and a trio of funk masterpieces, "Superstition," "Higher Ground" and the biting social commentary of the lengthy "Living for the City." Stevie's fondness for funk continued in the mid-70s and his fans ate up the included Side C tracks "You Haven't Done Nothing," the reggae/funk of "Boogie on Reggae Woman" and the jaunty horn-enhanced "Sir Duke." Side D contains five songs from the 80s that find Wonder working in an adult contemporary vein including hits "That Girl," the breezy "Do I Do" and the sublime pop gem "I Just Called to Say I Love You." A must have for Stevie fans and vinyl lovers.

Smokey Robinson - Smokey and Pure Smokey

These titles, part of Elemental Music's extensive Motown reissue series called The Motown Sound Collection, represent the first two albums that Robinson released as a solo artist after his departure from vaunted group The Miracles., from 1973, begins with the self-penned "Holly," a delicate pop song with a brightness that belies the story it tells; listen closely and you'll hear that the song is about a young lady who falls into a life of prostitution and drug use. Robinson turns in a nice cover of "Never My Love" that mashes up with "Never Can Say Goodbye," brings a slightly psychedelic vibe to his co-write "A Silent Partner in a Three-Way Love Affair" and on the protest song "Just My Soul Responding," a cut he wrote with Marvin Tarplin, another former member of The Miracles, adds an interesting touch by including a Sioux medicine man chant written and sung by Tom Bee of the group XIT. A nice take on the Carole King/Gerry Goffin chestnut "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" is included, delivered with breathy vocals; also on the album is the positive, Zodiac-inspired groove "The Family Song." Smokey is pressed on 140 gram blue vinyl and packaged in a gatefold jacket with lyrics printed inside., originally released in 1974 features songs written or co-written by Robinson with one exception and on cuts like "It's Her Turn to Live" it's pretty easy to hear where inspiration for singers like Michael Jackson and Prince might have come from. Album highlights include the adoration-filled "The Love Between Me and My Kids," the orchestrated but funky "Virgin Man" and the very funky pop of "A Tattoo." Pressed on 140 gram black virgin vinyl.