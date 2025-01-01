

Stocking Stuffers

You've got the stockings hung by the chimney with care, but are they full? If you still need a few items to top off your holiday gift giving we have a few ideas. Check out our recommendations that include something that dog owners will love.

On Me Gift Cards for Music Fans

Here's a gift card idea that goes way beyond the typical offerings. Gift cards from On Me (clever, huh?) are targeted to specific interests and among all of the varieties available there's one just for music lovers. The On Me: Music gift card can be redeemed at sites like Bandcamp, Soundcloud, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube and Apple Music as well as the Guitar Center, Pro Audio Star, Newegg, Reverb, Sam Ash, Motu, Avid and more than 10 other outlets. Cards can be redeemed by putting them into a digital wallet to redeem in store or via a traditional online purchase. On Me gift cards are backed by MasterCard and can be loaded for anywhere from $10 to $500. What if the person on your gift list is not a big music fan? On Me has you covered! They offer dozens of other themed cards including the On Me Sports card (redeem at Dick's Sporting Goods, Scheels and others), a Concerts On Me card (use at Ticketmaster, LIVE NATION, Seat Geek and more), the Fashion card (use at H&M, Gap, Shein and many others), the Gaming card (Nintendo, Apple, Google Play Store, etc.) and other categories including Beauty, Coffee, Lunch, Dinner, Travel, Self-care, Cars, Pet Care, Crafts, Dance, Movies and Gardening. And since On Me Gift Cards are delivered to you digitally you can purchase one at the very last minute, maybe even when Santa is on your roof! See all the options and purchase On Me Gift Cards here.

KolibriJoy Candles

There's something about the winter season and the holidays in particular that make it the perfect time to burn candles. Now you can create an atmosphere that'll bring joy into your space with KolibriJoy Candles, scented soy wax blend candles with essential oils. And KolibriJoy Candles are not just any old candles; their unique scent profiles are crafted with intent, like the Confidence Candle that encourages thoughts of "I Can & I Will." It'll be easy to think that way as the delightful fragrance with notes of guava, passionfruit, bergamot, green tea, musk, lemon, Mandarin orange, clary sage and more fill your space (In fact, we're enjoying one right now!) KolibriJoy also makes candles focusing on Passion ("Do What You Love"), Positivity ("Choose Happiness"), Resilience ("Never Give Up") and Persistence ("You've Got This"). All have two cotton wicks and a burn time of 50 hours and each is housed in an attractive black, hand blown glass jar that you can reuse when the candle is gone. KolibriJoy Candles make good decor items whether they're lit or not. By the way, "kolibri" is the German word for "hummingbird." Order your gifts of KolibriJoy Candles here.

Doghook

Here's something that's a real boon for dog owners. Doghook is a very simple way to secure your dog outside or inside at home and in parks, offices, restaurants and vet clinics. Doghook is a heavy duty hook made of marine grade stainless steel that at home you would attach to something solid like a door frame inside and a tree or post outside using the included commercial grade mounting gear. Then you just slip the loop of the dog's leash over the hook where it will stay put even when the dog gets active. Some restaurants and other public places are installing them too so that patrons don't have to worry about leaving their pet outdoors where they'll be safe and secure attached to a Doghook. Completely humane, Doghook is designed to prevent leash tangles, escapes and injuries. Three types of Doghook are available and there are also two Easy Clip options that work with a carabiner to hold a leash secure. Order your gift of a Doghook or two here.

Dave's Steeped Coffee Brew Bag

Here's a great way to have a freshly-brewed cup of coffee wherever you may be; so long as you can access hot water you can have a bracing cup of Dave's Coffee anywhere by utilizing Dave's Steeped Coffee Brew Bag. Dave's Steeped Coffee Brew Bags work like tea bags; just place the brew bag in your cup and pour eight ounces of hot water over it. Then dunk the bag for 30-seconds (or longer for added strength) and then brew the coffee for five minutes or longer if preferred. Easy peasy! Inside each brew bag is Dave's craft roasted Black Crow heritage blend, a pitch dark French roast that has a full flavor with peppery and smokey notes. If you like steeped cold brew Dave's Steeped Coffee Brew Bag will work for you too; again just use eight ounces of water per cup, cover it and put it in the refrigerator and let it steep for 12-24 hours. Dave's Coffee also offers a variety of 12 ounce bags of ground coffee (including decaf and half caff), two kinds of iced coffee in ready-to-drink cans and numerous flavors of coffee syrup. And if you happen to live in or near Charlestown or Providence, Rhode Island you can stop in and have a cup of Joe at Dave's! Order Dave's Coffee Steeped Coffee Brew Bag or other gifts here.