

Stories of Wanderlust And More

This time out our travel-centric column explores a fun travel memoir, news from a thermal spa in Costa Rica, a handy device for traveling with naloxone and of course a tasty snack!

"Unfiltered: From the Feed to the Page, Stories of Wanderlust" - Amanda Quintero Aguerrevere

Here's a really entertaining read from Aguerrevere as she details some of her more memorable travel exploits. Amanda doles out stories in short chapters, often rich with humor, and the opening chapter "Man-bun Misadventures" is a perfect example; it is a tale of an intimate encounter which is shared very candidly and is as amusing as it is erotic. The reader gets to tag along with Aguerrevere for 30 more chapters as she has fun (and sometimes, not so much fun) in London, France, Spain, Italy and some U.S. destinations. In India there's a tale of two competing rickshaw drivers, then there's the lunch that's interrupted by a nearby drug bust in Paris, getting pickpocketed, lost luggage (of course!) and getting caught in need of a tampon. At the beginning of each chapter Aguerrevere offers "suggested listening" with nods to everyone from Ray Charles to David Bowie, Lorde to John Denver, and lots of songs from many artists like Zaz and Los Amigos Invisibles that American readers will likely not be hip to; their inclusion here is a good hint that readers should check these folks out. The book ends with a selection of Aguerrevere's poems; these too come with recommended listening (Elvis!) Amanda also adds a "note to self" at the end of each chapter, a sort of "moral of the story" if you will. Readers will love the quick pace of the book as well as Aguerrevere's wit and resilience. Available from your favorite bookseller.

Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa

A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa is a five-star property in Costa Rica that lies at the base of the famed Arenal Volcano; that means that the resort is connected to Costa Rica's only natural thermal river, and this is key to Tabacón's brand new arrival experience. With new architecture designed by Taller KEN, the facilities now connect seamlessly to the natural world of tropical gardens, rainforest beauty and open-air spaces inspired by local artistry, all combining as a sensory invitation to slow down and reconnect in the thermal waters. There are intricate wood sculptures, contemporary furniture that blends wood and stone and carved volcanic and river stones; the experience is, in a word, magical. All guest rooms have been redesigned and so has the culinary production kitchen where every dish is made in-house so that flavor and freshness is never compromised. Of course there are lots of options for guests to enjoy open-air wellness experiences beyond the thermal river. And everything they do at Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa is geared to sustainability and protection of the environment. Book your visit to Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa here

NALOX-1 Key Chain from nCase Technologies

It's a fact of life today that there are many folks among us who are at risk of overdosing on opioids. It's also a fact that there's help to be had in these situations in the form of naloxone, also called Narcan, a simple nasal spray that can be administered by anyone (no training required) and that is proven to reduce overdose death rates by 93%. It's no wonder that so many people are carrying naloxone nasal spray on their person for just such an eventuality. And now, thanks to the handy NALOX-1 Key Chain from nCase Technologies, folks will always know just where their naloxone is without having to hunt for it in an emergency. The NALOX-1 is a rubber case that's been specially designed to accommodate a container of naloxone nasal spray or other nasal spray. It seals firmly to protect the spray yet the case opens easily, and best of all it has a small carabiner so it'll attach to a key chain. The NALOX-1 is the smallest available naloxone carrying case, is weatherproof in all environments, is made of strong, long-lasting TPR to withstand wear and tear, and by golly it is handsome too without drawing attention to itself. If you are someone who is already carrying naloxone nasal spray or if you're thinking of doing so it is a good idea to invest in a NALOX-1 Key Chain too. Order yours here

Old Trapper Double Eagle Coins Beef Jerky

If you're traveling with a big bag of Double Eagle coins you should probably engage some type of security because those coins of gold can be worth thousands of dollars each. What we're talking about here though is something much more affordable; Old Trapper Beef Jerky's Double Eagle Coins. They're not made of gold but this longtime favorite road trip snack is pretty valuable; let's just say you should keep your eye on your stash! Old Trapper has been making their delicious beef jerky treats since 1969 and they long ago perfected the process that goes into making all their varieties of traditional beef jerky in Old Fashioned, Teriyaki, Peppered and Hot and Spicy varieties (there's even a zero sugar variety!) If you've been an Old Trapper fan for a while you know that all the above flavors come as snack sticks too, where there's the additional flavor of jalapeno available. But we were talking about those Double Eagle Coins, right? Well they're easily found in stores (some Old Trapper products must be ordered on their website) and they come in Old Fashioned, Peppered, Hot and Spicy and Teriyaki flavors. And in big ol' 21 ounce bags so really, you'll have plenty to share (if you want to!) Think of a big slice of pepperoni as found on a pizza and you have a good idea of the size of Old Trapper's chopped and formed beef jerky Double Eagle Coins. Take them along whenever you're traveling and you'll be golden! Check out all the goodies on offer from Old Trapper here