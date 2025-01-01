

The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix

Our focus on the Arizona entertainment scene is feelin' irie this edition as we look forward to a great reggae show!

One Gunn One Love: The Bob Marley Experience - Sept. 27, 2025 - Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Metropolitan Phoenix will be rockin' and skankin' as Marvin "OneGunn" Gunn brings his Bob Marley tribute show to the Mesa Arts Center for a Saturday night show September 27. Showcasing the music of late reggae king Bob Marley, One Gunn One Love - The Bob Marley Experience will feature the OneGunn Band (OneGunn on vocals, Roger Dryer on bass, Shamaine Bennett on vocals, Yanick Allwood on keyboards, Emanuelle Nsingani on guitar and Ashton Burns on drums) performing favorites like "Get Up, Stand Up," "Jammin'," "One Love," "Three Little Birds" and many others.

Gunn's Marley tribute is just one facet of what he's done over the years. He was the original lead vocalist for Mazarati, a funk rock outfit associated with Prince's Paisley Park organization, and Prince himself co-produced that band's hit "100 MPH." He also performed the vocal demo for Prince's "Kiss" and that earned OneGunn a GRAMMY Award. After that OneGunn, using the stage name MC Skat Kat, performed co-lead vocals on Paula Abdul's big hit "Opposites Attract." And he's toured with the likes of New Edition, Sheila E., Jermaine Jackson, Jesse Johnson and others. OneGunn says his One Love Bob Marley Experience was created to meet the demand not only for reggae but also for a concert-style show featuring the songs and spirit of the man who made reggae immortal on lead vocals and guitar. "At first I thought I was just filling a vacancy with my tribute performance," OneGunn says. "Then I went from realizing I was the only Marley impersonator to 'I'm delivering an extremely important message that is timeless.' The realism, spirituality and sincerity of Marley's music is undeniable. I feel like I'm delivering the communication he didn't have the time in his life to finish conveying."

Bob Marley's music is such that fans love to sing along to it and also dance and OneGunn encourages that behavior. "One moment I really try to make them react to is when we play "Get Up Stand Up," OneGunn explains. "I ask the audience to stand in retrospect of all human rights being equally guaranteed to all without regard to race. I ask them to stand for their right to freedom, their right to vote, individualism, and generally to be who they want to be. An additional favorite for me is "Natural Mystic." Fans will feel the energy flowing with that one. It's my "pow wow" song!"

The show is presented in conjunction with KRDP Jazz 90.7 FM and Desert Soul Media, Inc. as part of the Paint the Town with Sound series.

Tickets for One Gunn One Love - The Bob Marley Experience are available here.