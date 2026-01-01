The Live Loud Fest Cruises to a Finale With a Raucous Show From Bombargo

Besides all the great concerts (most acts performed at least twice) there was late night karaoke (including Allen Stone's Karaoke Extravaganza), multiple "Shut Up and Dance" headphone dance parties (silent disco), a chance to get some new ink at the Liberty Tattoo pop-up parlor, bingo with the New Respects, an art auction, a "Live Out Loud" storytelling event with Colleen Schell, a wine tasting with Kristy Lee, a "Paint & Pour" session with Hirie, daily entertainment from DJ Soulman and a Songwriter's Society Fireside Chat with the Wheeland Brothers. And of course there were all the amazing adventures that cruisers had ashore when the Live Loud Fest pulled into Puerto Plata.
The final day of the cruise saw performances from Kristy Lee, Maggie Rose, Soja, Ripe, Ethan Tucker and two big standout shows from the Ries Brothers and Bombargo, both of which took place at the ship's large pool deck stage. The Ries Brothers show began with a psychedelia-tinged instrumental reggae cut which used pre-recorded bass parts, but bass was played live later to augment the band's heavier tunes and chunky guitar parts. At one point the guys played a cover version of the Cure's "Love Song" and about half way through their show they brought on members of Hirie to play along.
By far the rowdiest show of the day, and perhaps of the entire cruise, was the show by Bombargo. The band from Saskatoon in Canada kept the crowd rapt and moving as they played a set that included cuts like (the much-approved!) "Higher Than the Ceiling," "Too Close for Comfort" and the first song that the band ever wrote, "Tangerine High."
There was an awesome sax solo when Bombargo played "Oxygen" where lead singer Nathan Thoen encouraged the crowd to jump (and many did) and there was something of a liquid nature too. While 311 had played their song "Champagne" on opening day, Bombargo took a fondness for bubbly a little farther as Thoen opened a bottle of champagne and sprayed it all over the first few rows of fans. And come to think of it, that was perfect as the Live Loud Fest rocked to a conclusion; indeed the cruise was an occasion worthy of a champagne toast, in a glass or otherwise.
Sixthman has a lineup of upcoming cruises that offers something for every musical taste; see all of what's in store here.
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