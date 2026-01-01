The Live Loud Fest Cruises to a Finale With a Raucous Show From Bombargo

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The first-ever sailing of the Live Loud Fest, the latest in exciting cruises offered by music cruise specialists Sixthman, took place November 4-8, 2025 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line shipas she sailed from Miami to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic. The cruise was a big success, and why not? With stellar acts like 311, Bombargo, Soja, Liz Vice, Ripe, Hirie, the Ries Brothers, Kristy Lee, Niko Moon, the Wheeland Brothers and many others performing and daily yoga sessions with Gina Caputo, Kate Mak and others, cruisers were limber and ready to party all day. And party they did!

Colorful characters at Fort San Felipe Colorful characters at Fort San Felipe

Besides all the great concerts (most acts performed at least twice) there was late night karaoke (including Allen Stone's Karaoke Extravaganza), multiple "Shut Up and Dance" headphone dance parties (silent disco), a chance to get some new ink at the Liberty Tattoo pop-up parlor, bingo with the New Respects, an art auction, a "Live Out Loud" storytelling event with Colleen Schell, a wine tasting with Kristy Lee, a "Paint & Pour" session with Hirie, daily entertainment from DJ Soulman and a Songwriter's Society Fireside Chat with the Wheeland Brothers. And of course there were all the amazing adventures that cruisers had ashore when the Live Loud Fest pulled into Puerto Plata.

The Jewel docked in Puerto Plata The Jewel docked in Puerto Plata

The final day of the cruise saw performances from Kristy Lee, Maggie Rose, Soja, Ripe, Ethan Tucker and two big standout shows from the Ries Brothers and Bombargo, both of which took place at the ship's large pool deck stage. The Ries Brothers show began with a psychedelia-tinged instrumental reggae cut which used pre-recorded bass parts, but bass was played live later to augment the band's heavier tunes and chunky guitar parts. At one point the guys played a cover version of the Cure's "Love Song" and about half way through their show they brought on members of Hirie to play along.

Charlie Ries of the Ries Brothers Charlie Ries of the Ries Brothers

Kevin Ries of the Ries Brothers Kevin Ries of the Ries Brothers

The Hirie horn section The Hirie horn section

By far the rowdiest show of the day, and perhaps of the entire cruise, was the show by Bombargo. The band from Saskatoon in Canada kept the crowd rapt and moving as they played a set that included cuts like (the much-approved!) "Higher Than the Ceiling," "Too Close for Comfort" and the first song that the band ever wrote, "Tangerine High."

Nathan Thoen of Bombargo Nathan Thoen of Bombargo

There was an awesome sax solo when Bombargo played "Oxygen" where lead singer Nathan Thoen encouraged the crowd to jump (and many did) and there was something of a liquid nature too. While 311 had played their song "Champagne" on opening day, Bombargo took a fondness for bubbly a little farther as Thoen opened a bottle of champagne and sprayed it all over the first few rows of fans. And come to think of it, that was perfect as the Live Loud Fest rocked to a conclusion; indeed the cruise was an occasion worthy of a champagne toast, in a glass or otherwise.

Sixthman has a lineup of upcoming cruises that offers something for every musical taste; see all of what's in store here.