

The Million Eyes of Sumuru

"The Million Eyes of Sumuru" - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Edition - (Blue Underground)

Originally released in 1967, "The Million Eyes of Sumuru" is a spoof of spy movies of the era, kind of like a goofy James Bond movie without the gadgetry and with two male leads in the "good guys" roles. The plot is a little loosey-goosey but that is what is called for with this satire. Sumuru, played by Shirley Eaton, is a gorgeous gal with a black heart; she wants to take over the world and run it with her female minions, her so-called "million eyes." That doesn't bode well for men, and agents (from the CIA?) played by George Nader and Frankie Avalon are dispatched to stop her. Both are quick with a wisecrack and at one point Avalon, known for his musical abilities and appearances in beach movies, is all alone in a room and says to himself, "I wonder if this is the part where I sing? Nah!" And while some viewers back in the day might have anticipated a song from Frankie, there is no singing in the film. So the plot finds the agents chasing Sumuru and Sumuru chasing the agents, and at one point she captures Nick (Nader.) Boy does she! While supposedly hating men, Sumuru is a super villain with needs and she doesn't hesitate to take Nick to bed. Shortly thereafter she's trying to kill him. Not to be left out, Sumuru's minion Helga (Maria Rohm) has her way with Avalon. Turns out that Sumuru has her hideout on an island and the film comes to a climax when the agents, along with a cadre of soldiers and police officers raid the island. Land mines go off, bullets galore fly and grenades are thrown. Notable is the appearance of Klaus Kinski as President Boong; the role is little more than a cameo but Kinski clearly relishes his brief screen time. Lots of action, lots of humor and lots of good looking actors and actresses who are seen in 4K Ultra HD. The movie was filmed in Hong Kong and there is appealing footage showing the exotic city state, at the time a British colony. This Blu-ray package is a two disc set with the second disc being an extended version that adds 10 additional minutes of fun.

Rating: