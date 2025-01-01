

The Ramble Festival

The Ramble Festival - October 10-12, 2025- Darlington, MD

Billed as a "vibe-centric" music festival, The Ramble Festival takes place in the awesome outdoor setting of Camp Ramblewood, just outside of Darlington, Maryland, where there are 200 acres of pristine natural beauty. And the woods will be alive with beautiful music during the three-day festival where the headliners will be The California Honeydrops, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Infamous Stringdusters.

The three headliners will all play two sets, Friday, Oct. 10 will be the California Honeydrops showcase, Sat. Oct. 11 will feature Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and The Infamous Stringdusters will star on closing day Sun. Oct. 12. The rest of the lineup is stacked with exciting acts too including Cris Jacobs, The Brothers Comatose, The Ramble Band Plays Dead (featuring Cris Jacobs), High Fade, Sneezy, Yarn, Dizgo, Scrambled Greg, The Infinity Tribe, The Local Honeys, The Wilson Springs Hotel, The Tan & Sober Gentlemen, Pappy, Underground Springhouse, Joe Marcinek, TreeSap (Cabinet Trio) and artist-at-large Jeremy Schon.

Rounding out the weekend of fun will be performances by The Plate Scrapers, Muscle Tough, The Deer Creek Sharp Shooters, Caleb Stine, Nester, Naptown Brass Band and artist-at-large Abby Bryant. Also appearing will be the winner of the 2024 Busking Competition, Cisco, and the Heady Wax Fiends Vinyl Submission Artist, The Moran Tripp Band. There will also be late night Super Jams where you never know who'll turn up, and even Extra Late Jams lead by Joe Marcinek and Jeremy Schon. Shows will take place on three stages and there'll be food and adult beverages for sale throughout the event. There'll be an area where artisans will have their wares on sale, the Kids Kove and fire circles. Camping will be available and there'll be a campsite just for sober campers; car and RV campsites are available too.

Camp Ramblewood is located at 2564 Silver Road in Darlington. For more information on the Ramble Festival and to purchase tickets go here.

