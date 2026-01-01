

Tiny Vinyl

There's a very cool new way to own music on vinyl and it'll fit in your pocket! The new format is called Tiny Vinyl and the discs, which hold one song per side, are packaged like a full LP would be: in a sturdy gatefold jacket with photos on the inside and with an inner sleeve that holds additional info about the included songs. For example, the Tiny Vinyl version of Niall Horan's "Slow Hands" b/w "Black and White" has song credits on the inner sleeve while the KATSEYE release holds not only song credits but also lyrics for the two songs that come from their Beautiful Chaos EP, "Gnarly" and "Gabriela." The releases have the small spindle hole like an album does and they also spin at 33 R.P.M. like an album. Adding to the fun is the fact that every Tiny Vinyl release is pressed on colored vinyl and use only a tenth of the vinyl used on a standard LP so this reduces the reliance on fossil fuels used to produce the product. The folks at Tiny Vinyl say they're not trying to replace any other format with these pressings; they are just meant to satisfy fans with collectibles that are manufactured in limited numbers. And since the package is just over four inches square, they truly are pocket-sized and easily transported so fans can show them off.

Other releases from Tiny Vinyl that are out now or coming soon include a Rolling Stones disc with "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction)" and a rarer cut "The Under Assistant West Coast Promotion Man," Chappell Roan's offering of "Pink Pony Club" with "Naked in Manhattan," Christmas-themed releases from Frank Sinatra, Lindsey Stirling featuring Sabrina Carpenter and the Vince Guaraldi Trio, Motley Crue's "Home Sweet Home" with Dolly Parton and without, KPOP Demon Hunters with "Golden" and "Your Idol" and Black Sabbath with fan favorites "Paranoid" and "Iron Man." And there's a full range of styles with Tiny Vinyl releases from Doja Cat, Tate McRae, Ghost, Doechii, Rihanna, Gracie Abrahms, Teddy Swims, Noah Kahan, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Notorious BIG, Third Eye Blind, Kid Cudi, Alessia Cara, Parker McCollum, Bruno Mars, Florida Georgia Line, The Citizens of Halloween and Danny Elfman, Kacey Musgraves, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Mark Keali'I Ho'omalu with the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus, Lola Young, Lainey Wilson, Melanie Martinez, Tucker Wetmore, Idina Menzel with Kristen Bell, Agatha Lee Monn and Katie Lopez and Ariana Grande who is the only artist so far to have two Tiny Vinyl releases.

Tiny Vinyl titles are available at Target stores and other select national retailers.