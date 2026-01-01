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Tom Morello Caught In The Act In Chicago


by Roman Sobus
Roman Sobus caught Tom Morello In The Act during show at The Vic Theatre in Chicago On November 13th. Check out Roman's great photos!

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

Tom Morello Live 2025

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