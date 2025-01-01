Valentine's Day Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Here are some ideas for cool gifts to give your Valentine. These aren't meant to replace that romantic date your Valentine might be expecting; these are gifts that are meant to get you an extra kiss or two! And we haven't forgotten the kiddos and your four-legged friend!

Table Top Pickleball Pong from Jollity & Co.

Here's a fun spin on the pickleball craze that can be played indoors anywhere there's a kitchen table or similar, and that's perfect for Valentine's that have a competitive personality. Table Top Pickleball Pong is a combination of pickleball and beer pong, although beer doesn't have to be involved unless you want it to be. The Table Top Pickleball Pong set comes with everything you need to play, except for the beverages and the table: Two mini pickleball pong paddles (with different designs), two balls (about the size of a ping pong ball, one pink and one white), 10 cups for beverages and a retractable game net that stretches to be about six feet wide and that, with built in clamps that will not harm your tabletop, is very easy to attach to your table. Rules for play are pretty simple but too lengthy to go into here; suffice it to say that the objective is to land the ball in one of the five cups that each player defends, causing the opponent to have to (get to!) drink the liquid in the cup the ball landed in. To keep the game fun for adults it is recommended to put beer, wine or champagne in the cups but any liquid of your choice can be put in the cups, and for kids water, juice or soda will work just fine. Included in the game set are rules for alternate styles of play and of course you can make up your own rules if you want. This very cool party game comes housed in a container that resembles an attractive hat box and has a handle that makes the game easy to transport to wherever the party is. Order a Table Top Pickleball Pong set from Jollity & Co. for your Valentine here.

More Valentine Gifts from Jollity & Co.

Jollity & Co. is a go-to site for party supplies and gifts for folks of all ages; they carry everything from balloons to confetti to pinatas to temporary tattoos to party plates, banners and very cute candles and string lights. Some of the gifts that Jollity & Co. offers will be a big hit with your Valentine especially if they have a good sense of humor: "Witty Wine Glasses" with clever and funny inscriptions. These are wine glasses without a stem, in other words a tumbler-style wine glass. Holding 19 ounces of wine or other preferred beverage, choices for inscriptions on these glasses include wine-centric sayings like "Ain't No Party Like a Chardy Party," "I Love Wine And Naps" and "Read Books Drink Wine and Stay Inside." Then off the subject of wine there are sassy quips like "Cute. Psycho, But Cute," "Hey Girl, Hey," "Future Reality Star," "I Just Feel a Lot of Stuff" and our favorite, "Expensive & Difficult." There are dozens of other designs too. Jollity & Co. also carries a bunch of small jigsaw puzzles from Daydream Society like the awesome 309-piece, butterfly-shaped and double-sided Flutter puzzle and the mini two-in-one 45-piece Heartbeat Gang puzzle which is shaped like a heart. How perfect is that, Valentine? See all the gifts and party gear that Jollity & Co has to offer and place your order here.

Nina Designs Jewelry

It's hard to go wrong with a gift of jewelry, especially when that jewelry is a charming piece from Nina Designs. At Nina Designs they create original designs for both women and men that are, well, absolutely charming! A design we're really enamored with is the Bronze Moon Necklace with Bats on a gold-filled chain. Besides being absolutely stunning, there's symbolism to the piece as well, since the (really cute!) bats symbolize intuition, dreams and vision so you can really say something besides "I love you" with the necklace. Among the dozens of other necklace designs are equally impressive pieces featuring a ghost, an acorn, mini sword (and a larger sword too), Pegasus coin, dragonfly, mushrooms and even tarot cards. Charms are available featuring everything from food items (ice cream cone!) to geometric designs to travel charms, beautifully spooky skull & bones charms and many more including dog and kitty cat charms for pet lovers. Nina Designs has plenty of awesome bracelets, brooches, earrings and rings too. On the men's side of things there are intriguing pieces like silver and bronze dragon cuff bracelets, chunky skull rings, dragon eye rings, silver dangling sword earrings and even designs featuring scorpions! I think you get the idea that Nina Designs has just a ton of cool items on offer, so make sure you plan on spending some time with them when shopping for your Valentine. Special bonus: Nina Designs makes sustainable jewelry; half of their sterling silver items are made with recycled silver and they've also funded over $300,000 in microloans for women in 30 countries. Nina Designs, will you be our Valentine? Place your order here.

The Spa Collection from FACTORFIVE

Spa day! Give your Valentine the gift of a spa day that they can enjoy at home at any time with The Spa Collection from FACTORFIVE. The collection includes three Growth Factor Facial Masks which are single use bio cellulose masks with human stem cell factors, peppermint and hemp seed oil. Use them to repair and recover from skin treatment related inflammation and redness or just as a part of a daily moisturizing regimen. Like all FACTORFIVE products, the masks fight the five signs of aging (Oh, so that's where the name comes from!) by minimizing the appearance of wrinkles, reducing the appearance of hyperpigmented spots, making skin look tighter, making skin look firmer and making skin look smoother and healthier. The other part of The Spa Collection is a one fluid ounce bottle of FACTORFIVE Silk, a nourishing silk, again with human stem cell factors that's meant to be used before moisturizer. Just apply the silk to face, neck and decollete twice a day, applying with mild pressure with clean hands or while wearing gloves. Rest assured there are no parabens, mineral oils, sulfate detergents, phthalates or other unnecessary gunk in vegan FACTORFIVE Silk. Your Valentine will love it, especially when you compliment them on their great looking skin! Order here.

Puppysentials Cotton Rope Leash

Oh you're just the sweetest, aren't you? Oh yes you are! If one of your Valentines happens to be a dog, here's a gift for them (okay, really for the pet owner) that they'll really bark at the moon about! At Puppysentials they specialize in making leashes out of heavy duty rope; they're very secure and arf, arf, they're good looking too! Puppysentials Cotton Rope Leashes are five feet long and made of braided rope, with a heavy duty and secure clasp to connect to your pup's (what else!) Puppysential Rope Collar. They're made to last! And your doggo will be styling with its leash in a beautiful light blue color or choice of white, yellow/grey, mint green/pink, light pink or the limited edition, all American red, white and blue. And each Puppysential Cotton Rope Leash comes in a cute cloth drawstring bag that you can store the leash in when not in use. Puppysentials has a special line of leashes for smaller dogs too; TinyPup leashes come in creamy white, light blue and light pink. And oh, for that thing that happens during walkies, Puppysentials makes poo bags too. Order for your darling canine Valentine here.

Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

Valentine's Day has always been a big deal for kids as they exchange Valentine's Day cards with schoolmates and look forward to getting candy and other goodies from parents. For parents who'd like to give the kids a gift that's fun while also being educational, look no further than Crazy Aaron's and their full line of Thinking Putty and Land of Dough. Thinking Putty will give children endless hours of play as they stretch, bounce, tear, pop and sculpt it; the possibilities are endless. Thinking Putty never dries out and is not sticky or gooey. It's made with non-toxic silicone and comes in many varieties including Cotton Candy, Bubble Gum, Popcorn Pickle, Watermelon Birthday Cake and Gingersnapper (Make sure to tell the kids not to eat these no matter how good they smell.) Non-food varieties include Love Letter, Snow Angel, Campfire, Heart Ache, Sandcastle and Mountain Lake. Crazy Aaron's other putty, Land of Dough, is really fun too; it comes in cups and in various colors like purple, green, yellow and black or in glitter rolls in light pink/orange, green/blue, purple/pink and numerous other varieties. Land of Dough is a bit different from Thinking Putty; it has a soft velvety feel, can be soft or firm and stays put and holds its shape. Land of Dough dries in a few hours but can be rehydrated. I know what you're thinking; "I want some too!" See all the goodies on offer from Crazy Aaron's and place your order here.