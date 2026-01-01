Vilnius is Ready for Christmas!

Adjacent to the Christmas tree is the Vilnius Christmas Town, a Christmas market with 48 wooden huts that are arranged promenade style where local businesses and artisans will be selling scented candles, amber jewelry, handmade wooden toys and other unique gifts. Shoppers will also find a wide selection of tasty delicacies in the market including gingerbread, brightly-colored candies and mulled wine. Visitors can also take a ride on the festive two-story Christmas carousel, specially made by Italian artisans to reflect the traditional style. For another sort of ride visitors can climb aboard the Christmas train which offers a 20-minute ride through Old Town. It is one big merry Christmas gift just waiting to be opened!
Vilnius is an easy stop-off by air from most major European cities and also easily accessible by rail. To plan your visit to Vilnius, Lithuania at Christmas or any time of year go here.
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