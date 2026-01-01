

Vilnius is Ready for Christmas!

If you're headed to Europe for the holidays this year you should be sure to include Vilnius, Lithuania on your itinerary. Lithuanians love to celebrate Christmas and Vilnius, the nation's capital city, has gone all out to make sure that the joyous time of year is very special for locals and visitors alike. In fact Vilnius has been named the European Capital of Christmas for 2025. And the centerpiece of all the festivities is, of course, a beautiful Christmas tree. Located in Cathedral Square in the city's Old Town, the tree is a spruce that's 20-meters tall (almost 66 feet!) and that's decorated with velvet ribbons, golden baubles and 25,000 warm LED lights. The tree's red and gold color scheme is meant to evoke the spirit of a traditional Lithuanian Christmas. The city has previously won the "Most Beautiful Christmas Tree" award on numerous occasions.

photo credit: Mantas Gudzinevicius courtesy Vilnus tourism photo credit: Mantas Gudzinevicius courtesy Vilnus tourism

Adjacent to the Christmas tree is the Vilnius Christmas Town, a Christmas market with 48 wooden huts that are arranged promenade style where local businesses and artisans will be selling scented candles, amber jewelry, handmade wooden toys and other unique gifts. Shoppers will also find a wide selection of tasty delicacies in the market including gingerbread, brightly-colored candies and mulled wine. Visitors can also take a ride on the festive two-story Christmas carousel, specially made by Italian artisans to reflect the traditional style. For another sort of ride visitors can climb aboard the Christmas train which offers a 20-minute ride through Old Town. It is one big merry Christmas gift just waiting to be opened!

Vilnius is an easy stop-off by air from most major European cities and also easily accessible by rail. To plan your visit to Vilnius, Lithuania at Christmas or any time of year go here.