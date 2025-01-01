.

Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Haynes is a guitarist, singer and songwriter perhaps best known for his long stint with the Allman Brothers Band and his current position as front man for Gov't Mule but he also records as a solo artist. The Whisper Sessions is a companion piece to his late 2024 release Million Voices Whisper that presents alternate versions of seven of that album's cuts. That begs the question, "Do I have to be familiar with Million Voices Whisper to enjoy The Whisper Sessions?" Certainly Haynes would be thrilled for fans to compare the albums and discover moments of "Oh, I see what he did there" but listeners who jump into the pieces "out of order" will have a great experience too. For example "Till the Sun Comes Shining Through," a cut about hanging on through a tough time in a relationship, is a fully-instrumented song with Memphis soul style in its original form but on The Whisper Sessions it is just Haynes singing and playing what sounds like a Resonator guitar. The "stripped down" version actually hits much harder than the original, not only for the stellar guitar work but also for Haynes' impassioned vocal where the pain and frustration of the situation is palpable to the listener. Many who hear both versions will prefer the alternate take. "Back Where I Started" is the lead track on The Whisper Sessions and it does not appear on Million Voices Whisper; it's a love song where Haynes plays a melody on acoustic guitar that fits nicely with his smoky vocal. Other non-Million tracks include the ache-filled "Til I Can Make It On My Own," again with just voice and acoustic guitar, and an album closing cover of the Allman Brothers chestnut "Melissa" with Derek Trucks on additional guitar. Trucks appears on two other songs that reprise Million Voices Whisper cuts, "Real, Real Love" which the late Gregg Allman began writing, and "These Changes" which has been released as a single. It probably should not be a matter of which album fans like the best; The Whisper Sessions is like a sibling to Million Voices Whisper but not a twin, and fans will get along just fine with both kids.

