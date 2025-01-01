Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Haynes is a guitarist, singer and songwriter perhaps best known for his long stint with the Allman Brothers Band and his current position as front man for Gov't Mule but he also records as a solo artist.is a companion piece to his late 2024 releasethat presents alternate versions of seven of that album's cuts. That begs the question, "Do I have to be familiar withto enjoyCertainly Haynes would be thrilled for fans to compare the albums and discover moments of "Oh, I see what he did there" but listeners who jump into the pieces "out of order" will have a great experience too. For example "Till the Sun Comes Shining Through," a cut about hanging on through a tough time in a relationship, is a fully-instrumented song with Memphis soul style in its original form but onit is just Haynes singing and playing what sounds like a Resonator guitar. The "stripped down" version actually hits much harder than the original, not only for the stellar guitar work but also for Haynes' impassioned vocal where the pain and frustration of the situation is palpable to the listener. Many who hear both versions will prefer the alternate take. "Back Where I Started" is the lead track on The Whisper Sessions and it does not appear on; it's a love song where Haynes plays a melody on acoustic guitar that fits nicely with his smoky vocal. Other non-Million tracks include the ache-filled "Til I Can Make It On My Own," again with just voice and acoustic guitar, and an album closing cover of the Allman Brothers chestnut "Melissa" with Derek Trucks on additional guitar. Trucks appears on two other songs that reprisecuts, "Real, Real Love" which the late Gregg Allman began writing, and "These Changes" which has been released as a single. It probably should not be a matter of which album fans like the best;is like a sibling tobut not a twin, and fans will get along just fine with both kids.

Rating: