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Alex Miller - More Country Than You


by Kevin Wierzbicki
Miller kicks off More Country Than You with a honky-tonk rockin' cover of the late Daryle Singletary's hit from 1995, "Too Much Fun," and it is just as easy to joyfully sing along to as Daryle's version. And like the song says, there's no such thing as having too much fun, and to prove it Miller doles out plenty of it here. The Singletary cover is not the only nod to classic country found here; Alex also does a real good job with his take on Alan Jackson's "Second Hand Smoke," which is about a relationship, not smoking. Then with his self-penned cut "The Byrd," about Tracy Byrd, Miller is joined by Byrd himself as he sings cleverly about giving people "the Byrd." The album's title cut was written by Alex along with Emily Ann Roberts (and Bill Whyte) and the pair have an absolute ball trying to outdo each other by rattling off all the ways in which they are more country than the other. Miller's reflection of the male character has him bragging that he can stack hay all day, grab a guitar and play a Bocephus song and enjoy a Copenhagen chew while Roberts for her part cites the fact that her new boots know how to boot scoot and that she has a rooster in her yard. The song is a cuteness overload as the two playfully spar over all the country stereotypes. And as far as the music goes, it is as country as it gets. Miller's deep Kentucky accent adds authenticity to this batch of 10 songs featuring lots of fiddle and steel guitar, with nary a nod to pop country to be found. Other album highlights include the touching and encouraging "Just a Mom," the money/woman troubles spelled out during the soliloquy that is "Money Well Wasted" and the closing cut about appreciating family and staying grounded, "The Ones That Take Me Home." Those who obtain More Country Than You on CD will see that the cover graphics show the song titles listed as if they were songs on a jukebox; if they were they would all be earning lots of quarters.

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