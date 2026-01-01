Bonamassa Cruise Will Feature Special Hendrix Tribute

Joe Bonamassa has been teaming up with the music cruise specialists at Sixthman for a long time now. In fact, the 2027 sailing of Joe's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise will be its 12th edition. As always the popular guitar slinger has gathered a stellar group of artists to join him for the event which will feature something very special: a tribute to Jimi Hendrix.
The 2027 edition of the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise will be one big long celebration aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jewel as she makes her way from Miami to Grand Cayman Island in the Cayman Islands. Countless memorable shows will take place including the Experience Hendrix tribute to Jimi Hendrix which will be led by Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd and feature many of the other stellar players who'll be on board. Only a portion of the lineup has been announced at this point but it is something to behold. Joining Joe will be Robert Jon & The Wreck, Orianthi, Jimmy Vivino, King King, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Taz, Nikki Hill, Dewolff and Zac Schulze Gang. The additional talent yet to be announced will no doubt be just as impressive.
Besides all the concerts and the other fun to be had on the Jewel (casino, good eating and drinking, pool and hot tub) and the adventure awaiting onshore at Grand Cayman, the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise will have autograph sessions (without Bonamassa), exclusive collaboration sets, the special song and storytelling event known as Campfire Sessions (they're a tradition), raffles for signed memorabilia and even guest jams where talented cruisers can show their chops. More exciting experiences will be announced as the cruise draws near.
Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise always sells out fairly quickly so if you want to go it is a very good idea to join the pre-sale now here.
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