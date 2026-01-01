Cabaret Voltaire - But What Time is it Really?

by Kevin Wierzbicki

It is a time of mixed emotions for fans of Cabaret Voltaire. The British electronic music band has been around for more than 50-years, so it's no surprise that after half a century the guys are pulling the plug on touring and have begun their final North American tour which is playing out in two parts; the first leg has just gotten underway and then the second leg will begin in September. Of course not everyone will be near a city where the band will be performing during their farewell tour but there is a nice consolation: the next best thing in the form ofa live effort recorded in the UK in 2025. The record draws from the extensive Cabaret Voltaire repertoire and essentially offers a hits and favorites collection. The set begins with "24-24," a cut that like many of the band's tunes features only minimal vocals, in this case a repetitive "24-hours a day" that combined with the song's drone indicates that it is sometimes difficult to get out of the daily rut. "24-24" comes from the 1983 albumNodding to the fact thatis a fan favorite, Cabaret Voltaire also perform four other songs from the effort: "Animation," the delightfully-titled "Why Kill Time (When You Can Kill Yourself)," the album's title cut and "Just Fascination." So nearly a third of the live material here comes from. Also performed early in the set is "Tinsley Viaduct," (introduced simply as "Tinsley,") one of the band's more industrial-sounding tracks. The instrumental features a clanking rhythm that conjures the sounds of a foundry, complete with synth sizzles that remind of robotic arms executing spot welds. The paranoia-infused dance beat "Spies in the Wires" no doubt had the crowd moving and grooving as likely did the motorik instrumental "Taxi Music;" some in the crowd probably reveled in "Sex Money Freaks" with thoughts of "hey, that's me!" The show comes to a big end with "Easy Life," "Do Right" and arguably Cabaret Voltaire's most popular song, "Nag Nag Nag." The set closes with another favorite, "Sensoria." But What Time is it Really? is a very satisfying listen for longtime fans and also a good place for new fans to hear what these pioneers were all about. Original Cabaret Voltaire members Stephen "Mal" Mallinder and Chris Watson appear here; band co-founder Richard H. Kirk passed away in 2021.

Rating: