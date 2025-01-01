Cannabis Corner: News from High Spirits and Edibles.com

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Cannabis fans will want to check out this news about drinks from High Spirits and new varieties of gummies from Edibles.com.

High Spirits Hemp Infused Drinks

There's a very tasty and easy way to ingest your preferred dose of THC; just pop open a can of High Spirits Hemp Infused Drink. Packaged in slim 12-ounce cans like energy drinks, High Spirits Hemp Infused Drinks come in four fruit flavors: Grapefruit Lemon, Just Grape, Iced Tea Lemonade and our favorite, Cherry Limeade. And since when it comes to THC one size does not fit all, you can choose your preferred dosage as each flavor is available with 5, 10 or a whopping 50 mg (some varieties are 50 mg only) of Delta 9 THC. High Spirits uses only completely natural plant-derived THC. With our favorite Cherry Limeade we like the 10 mg dosage for a regular day; if we really want to feel the buzz we'll go with the 50 mg! Like the package says, "small can, big relief." If you keep a variety on hand then you can choose the right drink to match your mood of the day, or for how you're hoping to improve your day. Whichever you choose, these drinks are fast-acting; you won't have to wait hours for a result. Each flavor has its own mood too; Cherry Limeade is "crafted for presence and meant to enhance moments, not escape them" while Iced Tea Lemonade, with green tea and lemon, is meant to refresh and restore while also keeping you grounded. All varieties are non-alcoholic and gluten free and there are some special concoctions that have 27 mg of CBD and only 1.75 mg of THC. You can purchase High Spirits Hemp Infused Drinks by the can or in packs of 4, 12 or 24 here.

Edibles.com

Fans of gummies know that Edibles.com has an impressive selection of gummies to choose from. In fact Edibles.com carries so many brands of gummies that you might be, upon a first order, hard pressed to pick one. Brands include Out of Office, Off Hours, Offfield, Wyld, Wana, Ayrloom and Camino. With that in mind we're going to give you our recommendations, which begin with Camino Sours Orchard Peach Hemp-Infused 10 mg gummies. The first thing we need to tell you about these is that, despite the word "sour" in the product description, they are not so tart as to make your whole face pucker up; no, these have a gentle tartness that is totally palate-pleasing. And Camino Sours Orchard Peach Hemp-Infused gummies are balanced with 10 mg of THC and 10 mg of MG CBD per gummy. These vegan gummies are packaged in a very cool circular metal tin; you'll want to keep it when empty to stash other goodies in. Numerous other flavors of Camino Gummies, 10 per tin, are available too. Then we want to tell you about a couple of items that Edibles.com carries from the Wana line. And these gummies are truly exciting! First up are Wana's Quick Lift Hemp Gummies. The name says it all, don't you think? But here are some more details. Quick Lift Hemp Gummies contain 5 mg THC, 5 mg THCY and 5 mg CBG per piece that combine into an optimal fast-acting formula that starts working in as little as five to 15 minutes with effects lasting two to four hours. These vegan, melt-proof gummies come in a flavor that we really like: Clementine Shine! To up the dosage a bit Wana offers Peach Bellini Sativa Hemp Gummies with 10 mg of THC, CBD and CBG in each piece. And did we mention that they really do taste like a peach bellini? Lots of folks are currently foregoing alcohol in favor of THC gummies and these choices from Wana are just the ticket. To see all of the gummies and other items available at Edibles.com go here. Note that the site cannot ship to certain states, and all customers must be 21 or over.