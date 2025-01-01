Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

by Kevin Wierzbicki

If you're going to be in the metropolitan Phoenix area over the Independence Day holiday you can put fun-fun-fun on your itinerary with a stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess during their beloved Freedom Fest. The fest will be celebrating its 16th anniversary and because this year is the 250th birthday of our nation, it will be bigger and better than ever. The special event will take place on the resort grounds July 2-4, 2026, and of course there will be fireworks!

The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has long been one of the premier resorts in Arizona and indeed the entire Southwest. Set in a beautiful part of the Sonoran Desert in north Scottsdale with gorgeous mountain views, the resort pampers guests with five award-winning restaurants and bars, multiple sparkling pools and cabana, spa, a world-class golf course that's home of the WM Phoenix Open, fire pits, a Trailblazers Kids Club and even a lux shopping area with lots of boutique stores. And of course the rooms are just as heavenly as their surroundings. All of these things can be enjoyed during the resort's beloved annual Freedom Fest.

Here's some of the fun on tap for Freedom Fest.

Concerts Under the Stars will present three days of live music. On July 2 Sapphire Sky will perform a high energy set of genre-spanning Top 40 hits, hip-hop and country classics, rock anthems and Motown favorites. Paradigm will take the stage on July 3 performing a high energy set of singalong anthems and dance floor favorites. On July 4 Rubix Cube hits the stage with an over-the-top concert of 80s party favorites. Each night will be a rocking salute to the holiday!

Saluting Heroes & Vintage Air Show - July 4

Grab a seat at the Princess Pool to watch a flyover of a dozen military aircraft that flew in World War II, Korea and Vietnam, all of which will be flown by retired veterans.

Drone Show - July 3

Wow, this will be a spectacle not to miss as 400 drones light up the Scottsdale night with an all-new experience unlike anything Arizona has ever seen before. This cutting edge technology will of course have a patriotic theme.

All Veteran Group Parachutists - July 2-4

Not just a mere parachutist show, the All Veteran Group will put on daring aerial displays as they soar through the air trailing patriotic flags and fireworks displays.

Dive-In Movies July 2-5

Gather friends and family and watch family favorite movies on the resort's giant inflatable screen while floating in the Sunset Beach Pool.

Electrifying Fireworks - July 2-4

Not just one night of exciting fireworks, but three! These start at 9pm and can be viewed from all over the resort including at Lagoon Lawn, Canyon Lawn, Sunset Beach and Princess Plaza.

More things to do during Freedom Fest include interacting with the Fun Team at the Sonoran Splash Pool and the Sunset Beach Pool to see entertaining skits and there'll be surprises too. And everyone should make sure to check out "Stars, Stripes & Check-In Delights" in the Princess Ballroom Foyer for a cool photo op and clues for the scavenger hunt that'll take place throughout the resort.

To book a stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess during Freedom Fest or any other time go here.