

Concerts and Events Coming to Arizona In March And Beyond

Our focus on the Arizona entertainment scene looks at exciting concerts and events coming in March 2026 and beyond, including shows from Jeff Tweedy, LANY and bluesman Jimmy Carpenter.

"Zen and the Art of Matcha" (film screening) - March 11, 2026 - Fox Theatre, Tucson

Here's an event that will suit matcha lovers to a "tea!" And best of all, this film screening is free. The event begins at 6:30 (doors at 5:30) and will be an evening that blends film, Japanese performance art and thoughtful conversation. Beyond the screening guests will experience live taiko drumming, traditional dance, complimentary matcha tastings and a panel with Dr. Andrew Weill (co-founder of Matcha Kari and a pioneer in integrative medicine) and filmmaker Scott Garen discussing culture, wellness and the role of ritual in modern life.

Jeff Tweedy - March 16, 2026 - The Van Buren, Phoenix

Most of the dates on Tweedy's current North American tour are sold out and this Arizona stop will likely run out of tickets soon. Jeff has such an immense catalog to build his set list from, what with all of his solo recordings and his work with Wilco and Uncle Tupelo, but no doubt lots of songs will come from his most recent solo effort, last year's triple-discJeff's sons Spencer and Sammy are members of his band. The GRAMMY Award winner will be touring with Wilco after his solo dates but that tour is not coming to Arizona.

Ashnikko - March 18, 2026 - The Van Buren, Phoenix

Ashnikko is an American singer and rapper but she lives in the UK, so fans are really psyched that she is about to embark on a North American tour. And guess what, Arizona? This show at The Van Buren is the first stop on the tour! So her wild stage outfits will be fresh and ready to go and so will be songs from her most recent studio album (her second)This one is considered a "must see" show and fans may not have another chance to see her in a smaller venue like The Van Buren the next time she comes to town.

Radium Dolls - March 19, 2026 - Valley Bar, Phoenix

Here's a chance to catch this hot Australian band during their first ever visit to Phoenix; in fact this is their first time in North America. The Aussies consistently sell out shows back home. The four-piece has just released their sophomore album. Carson Daniel & the Roulettes open.

Jimmy Carpenter - March 20, 2026 - The Rhythm Room, Phoenix

Carpenter is fresh off a tour with musician and funny man Bill Murray where he performed as a member of Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers Band and also opened up some of those dates with his own band. Now fans can see the phenomenal singer and saxophone player in the intimate confines of the premier blues club in Phoenix, The Rhythm Room. Jimmy will have keyboards player Dave Keyes with him and they'll be ripping through songs from Carpenter's recentalbum along with lots of other material and undoubtedly some blues classics.

MX Lonely - March 22, 2026 - Linger Longer Lounge, Phoenix

It's not surprising that songs like "Anesthetic" have a dark, almost grunge-era feeling; after all MX Lonely singer Rae Haas says that many of their songs are about learning how to kill your monsters instead of killing yourself. Good idea! Appropriately enough the new MX Lonely album is calledand it also contains cuts with a lighter mood, like "Return to Sender" where there's some jangle mixed in with the darkness. Opening acts include Animal Shin and Solace Bloom.

Varials - March 25, 2026 - The Nile Theater, Mesa

These heavy hitters will be appearing at the Nile Theater in Mesa which heavy music fans know is Arizona's premier venue for metal shows. The four-piece from Philadelphia works in a genre described as nu-metal groove fusion and they'll have new music to play as they've just released an album calledAnd speaking of heavy hitters, opening acts will be Boltcutter and Heavy//Hitter!

LANY - March 26, 2026 - Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Will this multi-platinum alt pop band play your favorite song during this show in downtown Phoenix? Maybe! The band is offering fans a chance to shape their set list by submitting suggestions through social media. For sure fans will hear songs from LANY's latest effortwhich has been racking up accolades like crazy. The band will also be utilizing an expansive and immersive new set design, so expect a spectacle! Elio and Kairo open the show.

The Casualties - April 5, 2026 - Valley Bar, Phoenix

This legendary punk band has been around for more than 35-years now and they remain among the best bands working in the genre. And they will have new music to perform at this show as they will be releasing a new album called, their first in eight years, through Hellcat Records on March 27 (digital only, CDs and vinyl coming July 17). The band now features David Rodriguez on vocals and he is the perfect fit for a group that has lots to (angrily) say about the world's social ills.

The Cab - May 26, 2026 - The Nile Theater, Mesa

There was a long gap in new music releases from The Cab but the wait is over; the guys released an EP of new music in 2025 calledand now the rockers are set to release a new full-length album calledthat's due April 24. That album expands on the EP and adds a whopping 14 new tracks! So yes there'll be plenty of new material to be heard at this show along with older favorites like "Bounce" and "I'll Run." The current lineup of The Cab is Alex DeLeon on vocals, Alex Marshall on guitar and keyboards, Dave Briggs on drums, Joey Thunder on bass and Chantry Johnson on guitar.