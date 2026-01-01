Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

by Kevin Wierzbicki

StarVista LIVE, the leader in luxury music cruises, is about to celebrate their 75th sailing after enjoying a year filled with sold out cruises in 2025. The 75th cruise will be StarVista LIVE's beloved '70s Rock & Romance Cruise sailing March 21-26, 2026 on the Celebrity Cruises ship Silhouette from Ft. Lauderdale to the Caribbean islands of St. John in the Virgin Islands and St. Maarten. A plethora of stars will be onboard, among them America, Don Felder, Kansas, The Marshall Tucker Band, Lou Gramm, Ambrosia, Alan Parsons Live Project, The Sweet and quite appropriately, Pablo Cruise. This milestone cruise is sold out but fans have the opportunity to join a waitlist in case cabins open up. Says StarVista LIVE president Mike Jason, "Our programming is designed to celebrate the music people love, but it's the community that keeps them coming back. Reaching our 75th cruise is a proud milestone and we're just getting started!"

StarVista LIVE kicked off their phenomenal run of music cruises in 2010 with the Malt Shop Memories Cruise. That cruise remains one of the most popular of StarVista LIVE's offerings and this year's sailing will take place October 31-November 7, 2026 aboard the Holland America Line ship Eurodam as she makes her way from Ft. Lauderdale to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. The cruise focuses on artists from the 1950s and '60s or that are otherwise associated with that era and the lineup includes Wayne Newton, The Temptations, Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, Darlene Love, The Coasters, The Vogues, The Fortunes, Linda Gail Lewis (sister of Jerry Lee Lewis) and many others. There will be Elvis tribute artists and in a very special appearance, Priscilla Presley will sit down for a conversation session. Cabins for the Malt Shop Memories Cruise are available now.

Other upcoming StarVista LIVE cruises where cabins are available include:

Soul Train Cruise 2.0 - November 7-14, 2026 - Ft. Lauderdale to the Bahamas, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic

Johnny Gill, The Temptations, En Vogue, El Debarge, The Commodores, The Family Stone, The Legendary Wailers, Midnight Star, Tavares and many more.

Sandy Beaches Cruise - January 9-16, 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico

Keb' Mo', J.J. Grey & Mofro, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The California Honeydrops, The Band of Heathens, Paul Thorn, Marc Broussard, Jimmy Hall, Mike Zito, Shinyribs, Wayne Toups and many others.

As with the '70s Rock & Romance Cruise, waitlist is also available on other sold out cruises. To purchase cabins or check availability for any StarVista LIVE sailing go here.