Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

by Kevin Wierzbicki

The music cruise experts at Sixthman are at it again and they've outdone themselves with the lineup for the next sailing of the highly-anticipated Outlaw Country Cruise. The alt-country (and more!) festival at sea will take place aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pearl March 20-25, 2026 as she makes her way from Miami to two ports in Central America, Harvest Caye in Belize and Roatan in Honduras. Stars aboard will include Margo Price, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams, Reckless Kelly, Carlene Carter, Asleep at the Wheel, Southern Culture on the Skids and the one-and-only soul singer Swamp Dogg.

Shows will take place in the ship's Stardust Theater, at the big outdoor pool stage and several other more intimate venues and most artists will perform at least twice during the cruise. Shows are generally scheduled from late morning into the wee hours. Other artists scheduled to appear include Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Shinyribs, Jesse Dayton, Elizabeth Cook, Joshua Ray Walker, Vandoliers, Jim Lauderdale, The Warner E. Hodges Band, Rosie Flores & the Talismen, Sarah Borges and Eric Ambel, Matraca Berg, Dallas Wayne, the Beat Farmers, Laid Back Country Picker, Roger Alan Wade, Andrew Leahey, Summer Dean, Nocona, Roland Dixon and Unbepamen. There will also be a special "Mojo Nixon Presents: The Toadliquors, Your Mama and Some Other Whore" show where the band will perform music of the late Mojo Nixon.

In addition to the concerts there'll be special events including autograph sessions, a morning tai chi class with Jim Lauderdale, Elizabeth Cook's fashion show, Joke Time with Roger Alan Wade, a songwriting workshop with Steve Earle, bingo with the Toadliquors, Sirius XM sessions recorded for later broadcast and film screenings during Renegade Cinema in the Stardust Theater. Fans will be able to purchase a wide variety of shore excursions in Belize and Honduras, everything from spending the day on a pristine beach to zip-lining, snorkeling, sightseeing tours and more. Of course the Pearl is fully laid out with great places to eat, lots of bars, spa, pool, casino and tons of other things to keep cruisers busy when they're not rocking and dancing. The Pearl has been specially-designed to accommodate music cruises and has been the home ship for many of Sixthman's events.

To book your cabin on the Outlaw Country Cruise go here.