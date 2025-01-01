Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Trading Boundaries, the bespoke live music venue in the English countryside in East Sussex, has announced their first two Trading Boundaries Voyages that will take place this summer on the Rhine River in Europe and feature prolific composer and keyboards wizard Rick Wakeman as the headliner. Wakeman will be joined by a group of his prog rock pals, most of which will be performing acoustically. Also appearing will be famed artist Roger Dean, known for having designed album covers for Yes and many others. The first cruise sails from Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam in the Netherlands with the second cruise reversing the route back to Basel; both cruises will take place on the new Emerald Cruises ship ASTRA. The talent lineup will vary slightly from the first cruise to the second and will expand as the cruise draws nearer; here are the basic details as they stand today.

Basel to Amsterdam - July 11-18, 2026

Rick WakemanAcoustic Asia Official (Geoff Downes, John Mitchell, Harry Whitley)Caravan (Pye Hastings, Geoffrey Richardson, Mark Walker)Wilson & Wakeman (Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman)Sir Thijs Van Leer & Menno Gootjes (Members of Focus)Roger Dean

Amsterdam to Basel - July 18-25, 2026

Acoustic Asia OfficialSteve Hackett (with John Hackett, Rob Townsend, Nick Magnus and Amanda Lehmann)Tiger Moth Tales (Peter Jones)Wilson & WakemanSir Thijs Van Leer & Menno GootjesRoger Dean

Along with all of the prog rock will be a live painting demonstration from Roger Dean who will also have artwork on display and for sale. The ASTRA offers luxurious accommodations and a pool and cinema, sun deck, wellness area and elegant dining. The ASTRA will call at a different port along the Rhine every day. Cabin prices include all shows, meals, drinks with meals and shore excursions.

For more information and to reserve your cabin go here.