Cruise News: Rick Wakeman Set For Two Rhine River Cruises This July

Along with all of the prog rock will be a live painting demonstration from Roger Dean who will also have artwork on display and for sale. The ASTRA offers luxurious accommodations and a pool and cinema, sun deck, wellness area and elegant dining. The ASTRA will call at a different port along the Rhine every day. Cabin prices include all shows, meals, drinks with meals and shore excursions.
For more information and to reserve your cabin go here.
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