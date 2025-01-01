Dave Koz is Cruising the Adriatic Sea This Autumn

Those who've sailed with Dave Koz before know that the sax man is a dynamo that plays show after show along with an always stellar list of other headline performers. The Dave Koz and Friends at Sea Cruises are non-stop fun as shows are scheduled all day from early afternoon into the wee hours. The Somma Jewels of the Adriatic Cruise, taking place on the Silversea Cruises ship Silver Nova, will play out at a more relaxed pace. Koz says, "Somma draws inspiration from the Sanskrit word soma, the ancient elixir of vitality, clarity and spiritual joy. A Somma cruise isn't about spectacle; it's about soul. Of course there's world-class entertainment, but the real magic happens in the in-between moments: conversations over dinner, impromptu jam sessions and shared experiences in stunning destinations." And indeed the destinations in the Adriatic are stunning! The cruise begins in Athens, Greece and has ports of call at Bari in Italy, Kotor in Montenegro, Dubrovnik, Split and Zadar in Croatia and finally disembarkation in Venice, Italy. And guests will live in absolute luxury during the cruise as the Silver Nova offers all-suite accommodations (each suite comes with a personal butler!) along with fine dining featuring Adriatic-inspired menus. Each suite has an ocean view so cruisers will be able to soak up unparalleled Adriatic vistas right from their room.
The talent lineup has not yet been announced but each evening performance is guaranteed to feature an A-list of stars working in the soulful smooth jazz genre.
Shows will be in intimate venues so every guest will be up close with Koz and his pals. As with all of Dave's cruises, the Somma Jewels of the Adriatic Cruise will sell out so fans are advised to book their suite soon. Do that here.
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