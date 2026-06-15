Del Amitri Rock Chicago

by Rob Grabowski

Who can sell out The Vic Theatre in Chicago, on a Monday night? Scottish rock band Del Amitri, that's who! Del Amitri made their return to Chicago on June 15th, 2026, for the first time since April 2022, and rocked their way through a 22 song set.

Founding members Justin Currie (lead vocals and bass), and Iain Harvey (guitar and backing vocals), walked out to cheers and applause along side, long-time member, Andy Alston (keyboards and accordion), Jim McDermott (drums, percussion), and Kris Dollimore (guitar and backing vocals). The band went right into the first song of the night, "Stone Cold Sober" and the fans sang every word and were instantly taken back to the early 80's with each note. Iain donned a kilt as a tribute to his Scottish roots along with a walking boot due to a torn achilles. Despite the injury, that didn't stop him from delivering an energetic performance throughout the night.

As one song seamlessly flowed into the next, the audience made it clear just how much these songs meant to them. With each hit, the crowd responded with enthusiastic applause, proving that Del Amitri's music continues to resonate with longtime fans decades after its release. The fans sang and danced the night away as the band powered through songs from the bands extended catalog. The set list included "Driving with the Brakes On," "Last to Know," and their most popular song "Roll to Me." Del Amitri even treated the audience to a new song, "War on What I Want," which fans welcomed with open arms.

When Currie wasn't playing bass, it was hard not to notice his hand shaking due to his battle with Parkinson's Disease. He has been very open abut his battle with this disease and has written a book, "The Tremelo Diaries," detailing how he has navigated touring while struggling with Parkinson's. Justin and Del Amitri's fans know that the disease could force the band to stop touring, which made it a no-brainer to make the drive during the Monday evening commute to The Vic Theatre.

After rocking out 18 songs, the band took a short break and came back to offer the audience a four song encore. Fans paying close attention were treated to a snippet of Frank Sinatra's "Chicago," (Chicago, Chicago) played on the accordion. To end the night, Del Amitri lead the audience in a sing-a-long to "Be My Downfall," as Justin quietly played his guitar and Andy stopped playing the accordion.

After more than three decades of being in the music scene, Del Amitri proved that they remain a formidable live act. If this is the band's last tour through the US, they made sure Chicago received a memorable farewell.