Easter Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Easter falls on Sunday, April 5 in 2026 and that means it's just around the corner. Here we suggest some gift ideas for that special bunny in your life!

Manta SILK Sleep Mask

Yes, you've seen us recommend Manta Sleep products before; we love their line! And Manta is famous for their sleep masks which are their most popular items; maybe you or that special person on your Easter gift list already has one. But probably not this one: The amazing Manta SILK Sleep Mask that is so comfortable you will hardly even realize you're wearing it (that's the silk thing at work!) Made from the finest mulberry silk, the Manta SILK Sleep Mask is crafted to prevent wrinkles and fine lines as it offers 100% blackout for deeper sleep. And it is perfect for side sleepers too. The mask's eye cups don't put any pressure on eyelids or lashes and the secure head strap, infinitely adjustable, makes sure that you have a fit that is right for you that stays in place. And that silk thing? Wow, it helps to keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep. Need we say more? The Manta SILK Sleep Mask, available in Classic or Sunset Pink, comes with a mesh bag that you put the mask in to wash it (in your machine in cold water) and there's also a free pair of earplugs included. Order Manta SILK Sleep Mask here.

Sobelini Pizza Crunch

Easter dinner is probably not going to be pizza but guess what? Sobelini Pizza Crunch is made to add excitement to whatever might be on your plate! As a matter of fact, Sobelini Pizza Crunch, with its Italian flavor and New York attitude, is said by the company to "make everything better." And we agree! A creation of Chef Adam Sobel (now you know where Sobelini comes from), Sobelini Pizza Crunch is made with organic Calabrian chilies, fennel seeds, golden EVOO and parmigiana reggiano to give foods a big flavor boost; it'll wake up whatever you put it on. And that could be fried chicken, rice, pasta, breakfast burritos, a grilled cheese sandwich, a bagel with cream cheese or as we like to do, just experiment a little! And that's just the original flavor; Sobelini's Pizza Crunch also comes in a variety that has truffle; it basically has the same ingredients that the original does with the added flavor boosters of black truffle and porcini mushroom. Try the truffle version of Sobelini's Pizza Crunch on oysters, lamb chops, eggs, cottage cheese, or again test it on anything you'd like. So, while pizza may not be on the Easter menu, Sobelini's Pizza Crunch should be! Available in six ounce jars or, once you really get to love it, a giant 128 ounce bucket. Order yours here.

Truth Sleuth Trivia Game

We love the name of this fun and easy to play trivia card game! Based on "two truths and a lie," players draw a card and try to guess which of the three presented statements is a lie. A typical card may offer "The first LEGO minifigure was a police officer," "The creator of Polly Pocket was actually a small woman named Polly" and "When the Mr. Potato Head toy hit shelves in 1952 customers had to provide their own potatoes to use it." The lie? We're not telling! But all you have to do to find out is turn the card over where the answer is printed in small print and upside down to discourage cheating, accidental or otherwise. So serious trivia buffs may have an advantage here but there's no keeping score; just having fun. Someone can play by themselves but usually players will be teamed up, and in that case they'll read the statements to the opposing team. One way to play is for the team that guesses correctly to "win" the card and the first team to five wins the game. Truth Sleuth Trivia Game is suitable for players 13-years of age and up. The game comes with 150 cards that are double sided so there are 300 challenges altogether. And challenging it can be! While some lies might seem obvious players will often be surprised at how sneaky many of the lies can be. Truth Sleuth Trivia Game is available from Amazon here.

Lavanila Hair + Body Mist

It's really a nice feeling when someone tells you that you smell good. Or when they tell you that you smell terrific! And that's exactly what will happen when you use Lavanila Healthy Hair + Body Perfume Mist. This item is one of the newest from Lavanila where they specialize in natural vanilla perfume. Available in five fluid ounce spritzer bottles (which are clear so you can see when you're running low) Lavanila is available in four scents, all of which of course have vanilla as their base scent. Chose from Pure Vanilla, Vanilla Coconut, Vanilla Grapefruit or our favorite, Vanilla Lavender. The ingredients for the latter include Madagascar vanilla, Spanish lavender, rose absolute and violet leaf. There's no junk like aluminum, petrochemicals or silicone in Lavanila Healthy Hair + Body Mist. Yep, it's vegan! And even though the product name indicates uses on the body and hair, you can actually spray this clean, romantic floral mist anywhere in the home (or car, or office, or...) Maybe you should spray a little in the house if you're having guests over for Easter. Order your Lavanila Healthy Hair + Body Perfume Mist here.

L'UOVO Everywhere Essentials Egg from Arachne

This egg is not chocolate and bursting with creamy filling but it is chock full of haircare items. L'UOVO Everywhere Essentials Egg isn't kidding when they say "essentials." Included in the egg, which fits easily in the palm of your hand, are four glossy mini claw clips, four hyper-hold hair ties and four super-soft hair ties, two jelly snap clips, 12 flat enamel bobby pins and 10 invisible polys beauty bands. There are 36 pieces in all not counting the egg itself. It's like having a beauty salon in your purse (or backpack, briefcase, or pocket.) The L'UOVO Everywhere Essentials Egg is clear and with an easy open flip top and that is held shut by a pliant rubber ring. Yes it looks good and that's a good thing because the rubber ring has a (detachable) carabiner so the egg can be hung from a purse strap, belt loop, keychain or what have you. And when the egg starts looking a little empty because pieces have been lost, well refills and refill bundles can be ordered. There's a L'UOVO Everywhere Essentials Egg for different hair colors too; available are Chocolate Glaze (brown), Blonde Bombshell (golden Blonde) and All Black. Order L'UOVO Everywhere Essentials Egg from Arachne here.

Biore Pore Refining Bubbling Nose Mask

Since when are skin care products fun to use? Since right now! Biore Pore Refining Bubbling Nose Masks actually bubble when applied to the nose. Using the magic of glycolic acid and fruit enzymes, Biore Pore Refining Bubbling Nose Mask provides exfoliation while they effervesce. That fizzy feeling means the nose mask is lifting away dirt, oil and gunk leaving pores smother, clearer and visibly smaller in just minutes. The nose masks are double sided; the first side is applied for three to five minutes. That's all the time needed for the bubbles to work penetrating pores. Then the user flips the mask over and reapplies it; the second side uses silicone scrubbers to gently massage the serum into the skin. And that's it! Use one or two times a week as needed. Biore is of course the longtime leader in this type of skincare and the Biore Pore Refining Bubbling Nose Mask is making them all the more popular. Biore Pore Refining Bubbling Nose Mask come in boxes with eight masks. Get fizzy with it and order yours here.