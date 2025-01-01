Father's Day Gift Guide

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Father's Day in 2026 falls on Sunday, June 21 and if you're looking for cool ideas for presents to give dad, well we've got them! Check out our suggestions for items that we're pretty sure will earn you a big hug on dad's special day.

PuroAir 100i HEPA Smart Air Purifier



Dad will be able to take a deep breath of clean air when you gift him a PuroAir 100i HEPA Smart Air Purifier, a compact and easily transported air purifier good in spaces up to 550 square feet. That makes the unit perfect for bedrooms, the office, the garage and the man cave. PuroAir 100i HEPA Smart Air Purifier uses three layers of filtering: a pre-screen filter, HEPA filter and Carbon Tech activated carbon filter which work together to provide complete air filtration. That means they're going to catch dust, pollen, pet hair and dander, allergens and microscopic particles of all sorts including those in smoke and other odors. The PuroAir 100i HEPA Smart Air Purifier is Bluetooth enabled, energy efficient and whisper quiet and comes in a very handsome sleek black color. And about the fact that the air purifier is "smart"? Well install the PuroAir app and you can adjust the machine's settings, including four different fan speeds, from anywhere in the world. You can also receive notifications via the app as to when you need to replace the filter, and you can pair the PuroAir 100i HEPA Smart Air Purifier with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant so you can change settings via voice command. And all of this is very easy to do. Dad is going to love it! Order a Father's Day gift of PuroAir 100i HEPA Smart Air Purifier here.

Non Alcoholic Wines from Boisson



If dad likes wine but doesn't drink alcohol you can give him a great gift thanks to the folks at Boisson where they've searched the world over to find the best in wines with no alcohol. One of the most popular wines that Boisson carries is the Zeno line, where they refer to their NA beverages as "prestige alcohol-liberated." If dad likes a good cab you can order him Zeno Tempranillo Cabernet from Spain; handcrafted from vineyard to glass it is vibrant and spicy yet smooth and with notes of red and black forest fruits as well as sweet green pepper. Zeno also has white, sparkling white, rose and sparkling rose varieties. Then Boisson carries a range of dealcoholized wines from the New Zealand-based vintner Giesen. One of the most popular Giesen varieties is their rose but they also have Riesling, sauvignon blanc, sparkling brut and spritzers in cans. And speaking of sauvignon blanc, Boisson carries a delicious bottle from the German bottler Leitz under their Zero Point Five label. Other NA wine brands available from Boisson include Thomson & Scott's Noughty, Misty Cliffs, Lautus, Kolonne Null and the wonderfully-named Hollow Leg. Then for an extra delight, Boisson has four NA liqueurs from Giffard in ginger, grapefruit, elderflower and yummy pineapple. Those come from France. Finally there's Wilfred's Bitter Orange & Rosemary aperitif from England. Wow! Why not get dad a whole case? See all the NA varieties that Boisson offers and order dad's gift here.

Enhanse Super Moisture



They have a new skincare product at Enhanse that any dad with a skincare regimen will love, and it is simply called Super Moisture. The name says it all; Enhanse Super Moisture is a firming serum and moisturizing spray gel that uses an advanced blend of multi-weight hyaluronic acid complex, neuropeptides, white truffle extract and NAD + coenzyme to give skin a smoother, firmer look. And dad will love how easy Enhanse Super Moisture is to use as it is not a messy cream. Dad will just spray the formula onto his clean face and neck and pat gently to absorb. He can use it in the morning and at night, or any time he feels his skin needs a bit of a boost. There'll be no shine or stickiness as it goes to work to provide deep hydration. Enhanse Super Moisture is clinically proven to fight visible aging and hydrate all day long. And if dad travels a lot through airports he'll be pleased to know that Enhanse Super Moisture comes in a 3.4 fluid ounce spray bottle so it will "fly" right through TSA inspection with no problem. While Super Moisture is new, there are other Enhanse skincare products that have been around for a while that are longtime favorites of men with skincare regimens: Mattifying Milk, an anti-shine spray that absorbs excess oil and sweat, Super Clean Antimicrobial Skin Cleansing Spray (calms razor burn, among other things) and Enhansed Eyes +, a caffeine-powered under eyes gel that visibly de-puffs and tightens skin for a sharper, more awake look. You know that when dad is looking good he is feeling good! Order dad's Enhanse Super Moisture and other skincare products for men here.

Durasack Moving & Storage Bags



There's an old saying, and you might have heard dad say it a time or two, that you need the right tool for the job. Sometimes the tool is not something like a screwdriver or electric sander; sometimes it is simply a container. That's where Durasack Moving & Storage Bags come in. Durasacks are rugged, woven polypropylene bags that are collapsible duffel bag-style bags that also have straps so they can be "worn" like a backpack too. You can imagine how handy these are, especially since dad can fill them with up to 65-pounds of stuff. So moving items out of storage rooms, the office, the garage, or from any Point A to Point B becomes a breeze with no worrying about having to box everything up or come up with a bunch of suitable totes. And to use them for storage is just as simple; unlike a regular duffel-style bag, Durasack Moving & Storage Bags have square corners which makes them more stackable so dad can safely file away his archives, bed linens, or things like Christmas decorations. Uses for Durasack Moving & Storage Bags are unlimited, and when the 29" X 15" X 13" bags are not in use they fold flat so they won't take up any space to speak of while waiting for their next move. And because they are made of (sustainable post-consumer) polypropylene they wipe clean in a jiffy. Buy dad a four-pack or two of Durasack Moving & Storage Bags here.

Paper Love Pop Up Greeting Cards



It's a tradition to give dad a greeting card on Father's Day and maybe that card will also hold your gift to him, something like a gift card or (wow!) a ticket to a sea cruise. Give him a 3-D pop up card from Paper Love and he'll hang on to the card long after Father's Day is over because they are very cool "pops of art!" Father will be surprised when he opens the card and art work "pops" out at him saying "Best Dad Ever" along with a display of stars and a trophy. Paper Love actually has numerous Father's Day cards including one with a bi-plane towing a Happy Father's Day banner and an especially cute one that depicts a volcano and has the message "I Lava You Dad." And here's the thing: Paper Love has pop up cards for all occasions so besides getting dad a Father's Day card you can also stock him up with cards to give to friends and family on other special days. For weddings there are floral designs and a sweet love birds card, birthday cards pop with various cake designs, and especially appealing to kids there are designs featuring an astronaut and a cuddly panda bear. If the occasion is no occasion at all there are cards suitable for giving anytime, like the Camping Pop Up card, Classic Truck Pop Up card, a card featuring fishing bears, and really just for fun, a card that pops with penguins! Cards come with a blank note inside that you can write your message on or you can have Paper Love customize a note for you. Grab a Paper Love Father's Day Pop Up card for dad and get him a handful of others too here.