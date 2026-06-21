Father's Day Gifts for Dads That Love Music

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Here's a variety of enticing Father's Day (June 21, 2026) gift ideas for dad if he really loves music. We start with something very special: Send dad on a music cruise!

Cruise to the Edge

Maybe dad's been on a cruise or a music cruise before but he has probably never been on one quite like this! Cruise to the Edge is the world's premiere progressive rock cruise that'll be celebrating its 11th anniversary when it sails April 2-8, 2027. Featuring headliners Kansas, Steve Hackett of Genesis fame, Big Big Train and Asia, Cruise to the Edge will take place aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jewel as she sails from Miami to the alluring ports of Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and Harvest Caye in Belize. Many other progressive rock luminaries will be aboard too including Haken, Pendragon, The Deer Hunter, Neal Morse & The Resonance, Von Hertzen Brothers, Caligula's Horse, Temic, Crown Lands, Spock's Beard, Moon Safari, Lunatic Soul, Jane Getter Premonition, Voyage 35, Thank You Scientist, Rendezvous Point, Ozric Tentacles, Cheeto's Magazine, Lari Basilio, Gazpacho, Mike Keneally & Beer for Dolphins, Haunt the Woods, Dave Cureton, Dave Kerzner & Friends, Spafford, Marbin, Dim Gray and Gabriel Agurdo. Wow, that's a lot of good music for dad to soak in. And he'll also enjoy great dining and drinking options, a casino, the spa, pools and hot tubs and all the other amenities aboard the Jewel. Not to mention the fun he can have ashore in Mexico and Belize. Find more details and book dad's Cruise to the Edge cabin here.

Van Halen - 1984 - (Mobile Fidelity Ultradisc One-Step Pressing, 180 gram vinyl, Original Master Recording, 2LP Box Set)

If dad is a Van Halen fan and likes to play his music on a turntable gift him this audiophile pressing of 1984 and he'll think of you every time the needle drops! This classic album is packed with hits including "Jump," "Panama," "I'll Wait" and the lusty "Hot for Teacher." Just don't be surprised when he starts jumping around and playing air guitar along with Eddie Van Halen and shrieking the vocals like David Lee Roth! Whether dad blasts this recording through speakers or listens on headphones he'll be hearing Van Halen in the highest quality audio thanks to the amazing process that the folks at audiophile specialists Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab use for these very special Ultradisc One-Step Pressings. Dad may or may not be interested in how the Ultradisc One-Step Pressing is made and how the plating process eliminates two of the usual three steps to bypass generational losses so that the resultant LP has the lowest possible noise floor, but for sure he'll appreciate all of that once the music starts playing. And he'll appreciate the very nice package that Mobile Fidelity has put together for this collectible too: Pressed on two discs that spin at 45 RPM, each disc is housed in its own inner sleeve and cardboard jacket and those are housed in a sturdy cardboard outer jacket, box set style. There's also an insert with graphics and credits and each unit of this limited edition pressing is numbered. Order dad's copy here.

Kala Ukuleles

Whether dad has musical talent or would just enjoy exploring to see if he does, a ukulele from Kala is just the ticket this Father's Day. And perfect for the dad who wants to learn is Kala's Adobe Red Watercolor Meranti Concert Ukulele! Meranti is a type of hardwood that is very durable and as such is great for these inexpensive ukes that are well-suited to the beginner. The use of the word "concert" in the ukulele's description refers to its size which is 24 inches in length. Some other details about this compact and popular acoustic musical instrument: The finish on the body is "satin" and the fingerboard, which has 18 frets, is made of Indonesian nandu. The Kala Adobe Red Watercolor Meranti Concert Ukulele has a chrome strap button, nut and saddle by Nubone Graph Tech and comes with Aquila Super Nylgut nylon strings (ukuleles have four strings.) And best of all for the novice uke player there's lots of help available on the free Kala app. The app includes a tuner so dad's ukulele will always sound right, lessons for beginners (and advanced players), chord and strumming techniques and a variety of song tutorials. Dad will be rocking like Jake Shimabukoru in no time! Well maybe not quite, but he'll be having as much fun as Jake does with his new ukulele. By the way, the quality and affordability of Kala Ukuleles has made them the world's bestselling ukulele brand. Order dad's Kala Adobe Red Watercolor Meranti Concert Ukulele here.

"KISS '76: Twelve Months That Defined The Hottest Band in the Land" - By Martin Popoff - (Motorbooks/Quarto)

When it comes to the history of the beloved rock band KISS, 1976 is the year that is generally cited as to when the foursome became a worldwide phenomenon. If dad is of a certain age he may remember the band breaking through big back then, but if he's younger he will still marvel at what the respected writer (and somewhat of a metal maven) Martin Popoff presents in this coffee-table book that's filled with facts, commentary and lots and lots of eye candy in the way of rare photos. Broken into chapters that focus on each month of 1976, KISS '76 chronicles the achievements and antics of the band, who were at the time Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss. Every month is busy for the band and their halcyon year saw them release two albums, Destroyer and Rock and Roll Over (read all about them in the March and November chapters respectively) and play more than 100 shows in Europe and North America. The text throughout is very insightful as Popoff chronicles recording sessions, the goals of the band members and even how the success of other rockers of the moment affected KISS. Dad will surely learn a lot about KISS and the music business in general by reading "KISS '76" but it's pretty much a given that, at least at first, dad will spend a lot of time geeking out over the included photos, both group and individual, performance and candid, most of which are in Black & White which perfectly suits the costumed stars. Yes Simmons gives plenty of tongue! There's also quite a bit of depiction of posters and other ephemera; if dad is a big time fan he may proclaim, "Hey I had one of those." 1976 was a great year for KISS and their fans and "KISS '76" is a vibrant summation of that era. Get dad's copy at Amazon here. (ad)

Fender X Teufel ROCKSTER GO 2 Portable Speaker

No doubt about it, the Fender X Teufel ROCKSTER GO 2 is just about the coolest portable speaker dad has ever seen! If dad happens to be a musician he might very well own instruments or gear made by the much-revered Fender but any music lover will recognize the Fender logo that adorns this ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that's designed to mimic the look of Fender amplifiers. Made in conjunction with Teufel, the kings of German-engineered audio equipment, this sleek and powerful speaker has two aluminum full-range drivers and one passive bass radiator for deep stereo sound and Dynamic Bass that provides a crisp low range at any volume. Dad can pair up two of the ROCKSTER GO 2's for true stereo and if he really wants to rock out he can pair up 100 of them! There are easy to see buttons on the top of the unit to control volume and change or pause whatever is being played; all of this can also be controlled via the Teufel GO app that works with iOS and Android smart phones. The Fender X Teufel ROCKSTER GO 2 comes with a USB-C charging cable and the unit will play up to 28 hours on a full charge. And portability is a big factor here; the included strap makes it easy for dad to attach the speaker to things like his bike or backpack so he can kick out the jams while he's on the move. In handsome black and steel, the speaker looks classy while it's being sassy! Find more spec information and order dad's Fender X Teufel ROCKSTER GO 2 here.

Crossfire Hurricane Small Batch Jamaica Rum

You'd hate for dad to greet his Father's Day gift with a comment of "I can't get no satisfaction," wouldn't you? Well that for sure won't happen when you gift him a bottle or two of Crossfire Hurricane Small Batch Jamaica Rum that's inspired by the long-standing connection the Rolling Stones have with Jamaica. The Stones spent time living in Jamaica and recording on the island back in the early 1970s and no doubt they consumed a lot of rum during that period. Crossfire Hurricane Small Batch Jamaica Rum is available in Crossfire Hurricane Gold, best for using in mixed drinks, and Crossfire Hurricane Reserve, a sipping rum. Either will start dad up, probably while he's listening to his favorite Stones album. Crossfire Hurricane is sourced from four of Jamaica's most prominent and legendary distilleries: Hampden Estate, Long Pond, Worthy Park and Clarendon. The 700 ml bottles are adorned with the beloved Rolling Stones tongue logo so dad will want to keep it when it's empty. "Crossfire hurricane" is of course a lyric from the enduring Rolling Stones hit "Jumpin' Jack Flash." Order dad's Crossfire Hurricane Small Batch Jamaica Rum here.