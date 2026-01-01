Have a Happier 420 with These New Cannabis Products

by Kevin Wierzbicki

With "420" having been slang or code for cannabis use for a long time now it is only natural that 4/20, or April 20th, be a sort of holiday for users of the herb. Here we review some new cannabis products and we also check out some goodies for those interested in mushroom macrodosing. Of course, all of these items are for adults 21 years-of-age or older.

Feelz THC-Infused Sodas

The name of this new THC-infused soda from the folks at Feelz says it all; yes you will feel it! Feelz THC-infused sodas are infused with 30 mg of cannabinoids; that's 10 mg each of THC, CBD and CBG. And one of these tasty drinks is enough to get you going; trust us on this. In fact the company recommends that you wait at least an hour if you want to have a second go. And they do taste good to the point where you may initially forget that they are not just regular sodas. Available in 12-ounce cans in flavors like Root Beer, Strawberry, Cherry Limeade and Lemon Lime, Feelz THC-Infused Sodas are made with reverse osmosis filtered water, cane sugar, derived emulsified hemp extract and premium CBD and CBG. Think of these as a nice replacement for alcohol-based beverages! You can order your Feelz THC-Infused Sodas directly from the company or find a list of retail outlets here.

Sinful Blackberry Papaya Live Beverage

You may already be familiar with the line of THC-infused beverages from Sinful, especially if you live in Montana. Now they want you to know all about the newest edition to their line, Sinful Blackberry Papaya Live! As the name indicates, the drink has a delightfully fruity taste and no cannabis aftertaste (yay!) Sinful Blackberry Papaya Live Beverage is infused with live rosin that's derived from indica marijuana plants and the 8-ounce bottles contain 100 mg of THC. Like we did, you'll kind of have to test it out to see how it affects you and how quickly; while it is fast-acting it may take two or more hours to get to work on you depending on your metabolism. For sure though you don't need to imbibe much; a dosage of .8-ounce is recommended (there are marks on the bottle to help you measure the correct dosage.) Sinful Blackberry Papaya Live Beverage is solvent less and made with organic sugar and stevia, lemon juice and Rowan berry extract and is a great replacement for other edibles you may take in gummy or other forms. Currently only available in Montana and New Mexico; find out where to buy here.





URSA Live Rosin All-In-One Vape

URSA is a trusted name when it comes to vape cartridges; they have just a ton of exciting varieties. And more and more folks who like to consume their cannabis in vape form are turning to URSA's Live Rosin, 1G All-In-One Vape Cartridges. These are small and discreet and ready-to-use units that come in enticing varieties like Papaya Bomb, Purpz, Pineapple Sorbet, Critical Cheese, Divine Banana, Banana Meltshake, Moroccan Peaches and Triple Junction. All contain award-winning oil crafted from premium ice water hash for a great taste and aroma, and each puff is delivered with postless ceramic heating for a flavorful pull every time. No additives are used (100% solvent less), just top-tier live rosin. And we'll go ahead and say it: These ready-to-rip little devices have graphics that nod to space and they are very attractive! Available at dispensaries; find one near you here.

Flora + Bast Sativa Gummies

Consuming cannabis in gummy form is extremely popular and a fun way to celebrate the 420 holiday is with Flora + Bast Sativa Gummies. Chew these gummies to add extra zest to daily life; they enhance focus, physical vitality and alertness while also alleviating anxiety and discomfort. Improved mental wellness? Sounds good to us! The USA-grown hemp extract is mixed with tapioca syrup, passion fruit puree, sugar and fractionated coconut oil to give Flora + Bast Sativa Gummies a good taste. They come in 5 gram or 10 gram potencies and come in childproof packages of 10. It is advisable to start with one gummy and see what that does for you before upping your dosage. Also available from Flora + Bast are Stimulate Kratom gummies. See all of the products on offer from Flora + Bast and place your order here.

Psilouette Macro 500 Psilocybin Gummies

The Macro 500 Psilocybin Gummies from Psilouette are intended for experienced users (Psilouette also offers microdose gummies for those just giving magic mushrooms a try.) Meant for those who want to alter their state of consciousness through an intentional therapeutic activity, Psilouette Macro 500 Psilocybin Gummies contain 5 mg of psilocybin which is derived from 500 mg of mushroom fruiting bodies and is the highest potency gummy that Psilouette offers. Users who take one to three gummies will notice improved positive mental attitude, increased wakefulness and euphoria. Those taking four gummies will have a more immersive experience that requires the user to control their set and setting. As they like to say at Psilouette, "Your mind has a mind of its own" and their Macro 500 Psilocybin Gummies can help you tune in to it. Available in jars of eight, 32 and 64 gummies. Psilouette also has other psychoactive supplements like Keto Koffee with kratom and Euphoria Tea with blue lotus and kanna. See all of what Psilouette has on offer and place your order here.