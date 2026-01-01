Have a Healthy Spring With These Items

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Whether you're continuing a healthy regimen or looking to start a new one, we think you'll like these items we're recommending here. Salud!

Graasi Organic Barley Water

If you are of the mindset of "No way I'm drinking barley water!" let me tell you that you should rethink that opinion. For starters, Graasi Organic Barley Water is delicious whether you're drinking the Lemongrass Ginger, Citrus Mint or Cucumber Lime variety. As the folks at Graasi like to say, "Boosting your wellness never tasted this good!" And we completely agree. Here's a look at the benefits you get from these non-GMO and vegan-friendly libations that have only 35 calories per bottle: Graasi Organic Barley Water contains all eight of the essential amino acids and 12 of the 16 non-essential amino acids, all of which help to support the detoxification of the liver, blood and gastrointestinal tract. That's a pretty sweet deal, but not so sweet that it's loaded with sugar! A low sugar content of only four grams per 16-ounce bottle, (that comes from cane sugar and monkfruit) makes Graasi Organic Barley Water suitable for diabetic-friendly diets. There is no juice in the drink but still lots of Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc. All you have to do is give the bottle a good shake before opening and then refrigerate after opening. Then enjoy tasty immune-boosting hydration. But if you're like us, there won't be any left to refrigerate! Order your Graasi Organic Barley Water here.

Juice Plus+ Luminate Herbal Supplement

You may already be familiar with the Juice Plus+ name; the company has been around for a long time and their expansive line of products focusing on enhancing heart health, skin health, immune support, daily nutrition, gut and digestion health and brain & focus health are well-known and loved by millions. And they have a brand new product in that last category: Juice Plus+ Luminate Herbal Supplement, an easy to use supplement that you mix into water. Juice Plus+ Luminate is a blend of plant-based ingredients that are selected to support mental clarity, focus and energy so you can accomplish more every day. Available in one-dose individual packets, all you need to do to boost the brain, one of the body's most-powerful organs, is tear open the packet and stir it into eight ounces or more of water. We take ours with breakfast; we really enjoy the berry and mango flavoring in the morning! Juice Plus+ Luminate Herbal Supplement is a proprietary blend but we can tell you that some of the ingredients are ashwaganda, sage leaf extract, lion's mane, coffee berry extract and stevia leaf extract (see a list of all ingredients on the Juice Plus+ website.) There are no GMO ingredients in this vegan and gluten free supplement. And only 15 calories per serving! Get yours in a 15 packet or 30 packet box here.

Pharma-C Odor Eliminator

We don't need to go into all of the ways that nasty odors can occur. Use your imagination! And know that there's powerful help to be had in the form of Odor Eliminator Fabric & Room Spray from Pharma-C. It's especially formulated for health care environments (including hospital beds and wheelchairs) so you know it works on odors that crop up around the house like on furniture, pet beds and other places that pets hang out, and on gym bags, footwear, laundry hampers, garbage pails and you name it. About the only places you can't use Pharma-C Odor Eliminator Fabric & Room Spray is on silk or leather items (if you're worried about whether or not the spray will leave a stain on a particular fabric it is recommended that you test it on a small inconspicuous area.) And you can use it to freshen the air in any room (get rid of smoke odors!) and you can spray it right on carpet or rugs too. Pharma-C Odor Eliminator has a patented formula but we can tell you that the main odor fighting ingredient is hydrogen peroxide. There are no harsh chemicals and the formula is EPA Safer Choice certified. Pharma-C Odor Eliminator has a gentle fresh smell so you won't be overwhelmed by fragrance while getting rid of the bad smells. So, smell ya later? Yes, much later! Pharma-C Odor Eliminator Fabric & Room Spray comes in a 12-ounce spray bottle and can be ordered here.

Timberland Earthkeepers Injected Sunglasses

Products from Timberland are known for their quality; you may very well already own some of their footwear that's been treating you right for years and years. But did you know that Timberland also makes eyewear? And some of the coolest eyewear going we might add. Everybody knows that it's important when you're out in the sun to use sunscreen to take care of your skin but it's also important to take care of your eyes too. And you can do that in style with the newest sunglasses from Timberland. Called Earthkeepers, these new frames are Injected Sunglasses with polarized lenses that have a UV protection coating which means they offer true protection against potentially harmful UV rays. People won't be thinking about that though (you can tell them!) while they're complimenting you on how cool you look. Lenses are square and Smoke colored and the frames themselves come in three attractive colors: Crystal, Grey and Matte Black; the latter come with green lenses. And you have five different choices for what size you want the lenses to be, ranging from 56 to 65 millimeters. And this is really cool too; the frames are made using 35% bio-based plastic. Are you kidding me!? Super cool and good for the planet too! Each pair comes in a nice cardboard case that'll protect your glasses while they're not on your pretty face. See all of Timberland's eyewear and order your Earthkeepers Injected Sunglasses on the company's Amazon page here.

Activated You Morning Lift Mushroom Infused Coffee

We have recommended products from Activated You before and we are currently using several items from their line. But we have a new obsession: Activated You Morning Lift Mushroom Infused Coffee. Now first, since they are so popular these days, we need to clarify that the mushroom ingredients in the coffee are not the psychoactive kind; they are a six mushroom blend consisting of turkey tail, sh*take, lion's mane, cordyceps, chaga and reishi varieties. The idea behind mixing these in with 100% Arabica coffee beans is to take advantage of their potent adaptogenic properties to enhance energy, immunity, focus and gut health. Yes, all that from your morning cup of Joe! USDA certified as organic, 100% plant based and keto and paleo friendly Morning Lift is simple to use too as no brewing is involved. Just put a scoopful into your mug and add hot water and stir until it dissolves. Of course you can add milk, sweeteners and spices as you desire. And Activated You has other items you'll want to consider adding to your morning regimen, like Essential Skin Food capsules; they're chock full of ingredients made from plants that provide collagen support to nourish skin and firm and smooth the complexion. We are also fond of Activated You Morning Complete powder. Mix this green superfood with probiotics and prebiotics into your favorite beverage to smooth digestion, relieve bloating and very importantly, provide energy. More pep to start the day? Yes please! Morning Complete dietary supplement comes in a tasty cranberry orange flavor and several other enticing varieties. Order your Activated You Morning Lift Mushroom Infused Coffee and see all of the company's other offerings here.

Wholesome Hippy Foot Rescue Cream With Arnica

We admit it was this company's cute name that first made us curious about what they had to offer. And boy were we pleasantly surprised! You know that old saying, "My dogs are barking," which means your feet ache? Well sometimes we hear a lot of barking! Well there's help for that in the form of Wholesome Hippy Foot Rescue Cream With Arnica. Far better than using plain lotion on your feet, Foot Rescue Cream With Arnica has quickly become our favorite foot treatment and our feet have shown great improvement after just a couple days. As far as we're concerned it's magic! But here's what's really going on: Wholesome Hippy Foot Rescue Cream With Arnica uses organic Shea butter as a base and mixes in essential moisturizing botanicals and oils like peppermint oil which relieves foot pain, rheumatism and muscle pain while also increasing circulation and working to relieve itching. Then there's grapeseed oil to reduce inflammation, arnica to relieve pain and reduce swelling from strains and sprains and turmeric which has potent power to reduce swelling and redness. To top it all off the cream has Vitamins A-K and 212 minerals! We're going to keep on thinking of it as magic! And since we travel a lot we really like the fact that Wholesome Hippy Foot Rescue Cream With Arnica comes in a 2-ounce tube that doesn't bother the folks at TSA. We've also developed a fondness for Wholesome Hippy Calm Cream Super Sleepy Time; this comes in a jar and you rub it on feet and the back of your legs before bedtime. It has Shea, mango and cocoa butters along with arnica and turmeric, valerian root, melatonin, magnesium and Vitamin D3. This isn't all of the wizardry from Wholesome Hippy; they have everything from Bergamo Orange Magnesium Soap to Rock My Ink Premium Tattoo Balm to Hippy Scar and Stretchmark Cream and dozens of products for your beauty and skincare regimen. Order your Foot Rescue Cream With Arnica and see the full lineup of offerings from Wholesome Hippy here.