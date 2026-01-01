

Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

The Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Arizona has just celebrated their grand opening and the Scottsdale-adjacent luxury property has everything you'd imagine that a resort in the posh part of the Phoenix metropolitan area would have: Luxurious rooms, casitas, villas and residences, Spa Miralina for restorative wellness treatments, the indoor/outdoor wellness studio with TechnoGym equipment (and yoga and Pilates classes), incredible desert experiences like the Canyon Echoes sound mirage installation and the Infinity Oculus stargazing experience and CIMA Pool Bar. It's all on a property that reflects and honors the magic of the Sonoran Desert and where there are spectacular views of nearby Camelback Mountain. And there's something very special at Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas: The unforgettable dining experience that awaits at Hecho Libre.

Chef Wes Avila Chef Wes Avila

Hecho Libre (Spanish for "made free") is helmed by two-time James Beard Award finalist Chef Wes Avila and he's come up with a menu that like the resort itself, reflects the intrigue of the Southwest. Hecho Libre has partnered with the famed Prescott, Arizona-based K4 Ranch to source the pasture-raised beef served for a dinner's main course: The 8oz filet, the 12oz New York Strip and the 26oz bone-in ribeye known as The Cowboy. And when The Cowboy rides into town you had better have one heck of an appetite! But the massive offering comes pre-sliced and is enough for two so it can be shared, and of course leftovers can be taken home. All of the steaks are served with grilled scallions and salsa macha. Pacific halibut, organic chicken, tai red snapper and Iberico pork are also offered as main courses at Hecho Libre. It's a good idea to taste what Chef Wes has whipped up for starters too, goodies like jumbo garlic prawns with salsa macha, mouthwatering sweet potato taquitos (with almond salsa) or any of three varieties of signature tacos including the eerily-named avocado vampiro tacos (Oaxaca queso, avocado, cabbage, queso fresco and salsa macha) that surely Dracula will order when he visits Hecho Libre and is craving a "bite"! Vampiro-style tacos are a favorite at street vendors in the Southwest and to top your taco order at Hecho Libre off you can order a side of frijoles, Mexican rice or grilled corn esquites which is LA-style street corn with parmesan and chile powder that has just enough of a tingle to it.

8 Ounce Filet 8 Ounce Filet

Sweet potato taquitos Sweet potato taquitos

The Cowboy The Cowboy

During your dinner at Hecho Libre you can enjoy signature cocktails like the tequila-based Saguaro and Sandia Fuego and the mezcal-based Salva el Tigre, Fairy Duster or Hohokam as well as other signature cocktails made with vodka, rum, gin or bourbon. For those who want to imbibe without the buzz Hecho Libre has signature mocktails too, like De la Raiz and La Doctora, both of which are made with Ritual Zero-Proof Tequila. A selection of craft beers is available and in a nod to a favorite local soft drink, so is Mexican Coca-Cola.

La Doctora mocktail La Doctora mocktail

Wow, did you save room for dessert? Again, you can take home any leftovers but you'll probably want to try the delicious Quatro Leches Cake with whipped coconut, mixed berries and candied pecans and/or the Abuelita chocolate pot de creme with candied chia seeds and roasted hazelnuts. The menu at Hecho Libre will change from time to time and you can also visit for breakfast and lunch.

Quatro leches cake Quatro leches cake

Abuelita chocolate pot de creme Abuelita chocolate pot de creme

For more information on Hecho Libre and all the other delights at the Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas go here.