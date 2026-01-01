It's Time to Get Outside (And Take These Items With You)

by Kevin Wierzbicki

Most of the country is warming up and folks are thinking about getting out and enjoying nature, always a good idea! And we think these are good ideas too; check out our list of things you might want to take with you on your outdoor adventure.

Mocean Energizing Wellness Drink

Yes, you'll need energy when you get out to play in the outdoors and Mocean's great tasting line of Energizing Wellness Drinks will give you a leg up with that. Mocean Energizing Wellness Drinks come in four tasty flavors: Blueberry Pom, Mandarin, Strawberry Guava and White Peach and each has a slightly different formula meant to target energy needs at different times of day. For example the Strawberry Guava is touted as being good for midday resets and doing errands while the Blueberry Pom is best for afternoon slumps and getting creative work done, the White Peach, which has light caffeine, is good for late afternoons and light productivity and finally the Mandarin is the one you want for morning focus and long meetings. But we've found that any flavor works just fine for us so we just grab one at random and we're good to go. None of the flavors has a strong bite and there are no aftertastes; they are seriously delicious! Shiso is a big part of what's going on with Mocean Energizing Wellness Drinks which also utilize the power of ashwagandha, echinacea, caffeine, stevia, ocean salt, ginseng and lots of vitamins. Great to have on hand around the house and for sure when you're having an outdoor adventure. Get your stash of Mocean Energizing Wellness Drinks from Amazon or order directly here.

Sun Mountain Monsoon Jacket

The folks at Sun Mountain specialize in apparel and gear for those who play golf and have been setting the standard for more than 40 years. We'll admit we don't know how to play golf (except for miniature!) but that doesn't keep us from appreciating Sun Mountain products. In particular we absolutely love our Sun Mountain Monsoon Jacket which is a new addition to the Sun Mountain line. Ours is in the closet but these jackets for guys are part of Sun Mountain's packable collection so they can easily be stashed in a golf bag where they'll be ready to show off their waterproof qualities when the need arises. And you don't have to just roll it up willy-nilly; the Sun Mountain Monsoon Jacket has a built in zippered pocket on its back that the jacket fits neatly into when compressed. And of course you can use that pocket for other items while the jacket is being worn. There are also two zippered pockets on the jacket's outside and two non-zippered pockets inside that are a perfect size for a bottle of water. And speaking of zippers, the jacket closes with a zipper that extends all the way to the collar. So there's a lot more to the Monsoon Jacket than its waterproof feature. And yes they are very handsome too! Ours is a nice blue color called Sea of Belize but the jacket also comes in Steel Black, White Cadet, Black, Navy Black and Arctic Ice. Sun Mountain has a full line of jackets, hoodies and polos on offer and ladies there are also lots of attractive items for you wear on the golf course or anywhere else you want to look sharp. Check it all out, including their signature golf clubs bags, and place your order for the Sun Mountain Monsoon Jacket here.

Pull Start Fire Grill

One of the best parts of an outdoor adventure, especially if you're camping, is enjoying your surroundings after the day's activities are finished, and part of that relaxation is having a meal. Take the disposable Pull Start Fire Grill with you and you can flame broil meats and veggies easily, safely and in no time! Ideal for campsites as well as tailgating or even backyard grilling, the Pull Start Fire Grill is about 9" X 12" so it will accommodate multiple burgers or hot dogs or a few steaks or half a dozen kebabs or ears of corn; you name it! No matches or lighter is needed to get the coals to roiling; as the name of the item suggests, all you do is pull on a cord to get the fire started. The pre-loaded charcoal is ready in as little as five minutes and the really neat thing is that you can grill with it for up to three hours, so give the first batch of burgers to the hungriest and then cook more! You probably won't be thinking about these details as you cook up a storm but the Pull Start Fire Grill has a stainless steel woven mesh top (cooking surface) and a ceramic base board that deflects heat upwards. And it has locking base stands that create a solid foundation so it is safe to set on all surfaces. Sounds easy, is easy! Some of the base parts are recyclable but basically you're just going to throw the whole thing out when you're done (make sure the fire is completely out; douse it with water if need be.) Well heck, I'm hungry now. Find a list of retailers selling Pull Start Fire Grill or order directly from the company here.

Handzies Natural Soap & Water Wipes

We were all taught as children that it's important to wash our hands and wash them often. And that notion was really driven home during the pandemic. Sometimes (quite often!) we have a need to cleanse our hands when we're nowhere near soap and water, like during our outdoor adventures. That's where Handzies Natural Soap & Water Wipes come in. In fact, their slogan is "Squeaky clean, no sink required." You'll be happy to know that these wipes are dermatologist tested, cruelty free, vegan, and completely free of alcohol. There's a "Free & Clear" version of Handzies that are also free of perfumes and dyes. But if you want a little bit of aroma there are also Handzies in a Tangerine Scent. We really like the citrusy ones and they have ingredients like tea tree oil, organic coconut oil, organic olive fruit oil, shea butter, rosemary flower extract, and, well you can see that Hanzies put the goodness of Mother Nature to work. Both the Free & Clear and Tangerine Scent varieties are available in a host of different packages, either individually wrapped or in packets where you pull out one unwrapped towelette at a time. All are convenient to stash in a purse, backpack, lunch box, gym bag, briefcase or just in a pocket. Keep it clean with Handzies Natural Soap & Water Wipes, available at Amazon or directly from the company here.

Sawyer Complete Bite & Sting First Aid Kit

It's not often that we recommend a product and then say that we hope that you never use it. But because being in the outdoors means you have to deal with some of its more ornery residents, we highly recommend that you go prepared with Sawyer's Complete Bite & Sting First Aid Kit. The kit contains "The Extractor," a pump suction device that is proven to remove snake venom and that is much more effective than the little rubber suction cup kits. Again, we hope you never have to find out, but know that to use The Extractor there is no need for a scalpel or cutting of any sort. It is safe for use on children too, and is useful for more common bites and stings from wasps, hornets, mosquitos, fire ants, scorpions and even marine life (we're talking to you, Mr. Jellyfish!) Housed in a compact and durable carrying case, the Sawyer Complete Bite & Sting First Aid Kit contains four plastic applicator cups, a safety razor for removal of body hair when needed, Sting Care pads for pain relief, alcohol pads for wound clean-up and a very informative booklet about how to use The Extractor, including do's and don'ts of treatment. Another great product that Sawyer offers is the Sam Splint Kit, a waterproof and reusable 36" splint that you can use on an arm or leg. But let's be careful out there! Order the Sawyer Complete Bite & Sting First Aid Kit, the Sam Splint Kit and all of the other wonderful Sawyer products (bug repellent, water filtration) here

NatPat Buzz Patch Mosquito Repellent Stickers

How cool would it be if you could deter mosquitoes without having to apply lotions, liquids or sprays? You can, with NatPat's (short for Natural Patch) Mosquito Repellent Stickers! Those flying pests can really ruin an outdoor experience and then leave you with an itchy souvenir for days, but not when you're wearing NatPat Buzz Patch Mosquito Repellent Stickers. These stickers, about one inch square and with cute designs (a happy face wearing headphones, a face with tongue sticking out) are not affixed directly to skin; rather they are attached to clothing where bare skin begins, like on a shirt cuff or the hem on shorts. These, like most of the other products from NatPat are kid-friendly, hence the cool designs and bright colors of the stickers. NatPat Buzz Patch Mosquito Repellent Stickers are made with natural, plant based repellent so there's no need to worry about anyone being exposed to nasty chemicals. And whether being used by children or adults the stickers will work all day long, offering protection for up to eight hours. Another NatPat product that we really like are the Magic Patch Itch Relief Patches. Also safe for kids, we have found these to be very effective for adults as well and we personally have gotten relief from bug bites we got from some kind of insect on a tropical beach. These stickers go right on the skin, right on the bug bite, and come in a design that we think of as a waffle (grid) pattern. These stickers offer relief for up to seven days (!) and hold on pretty good, and we've never had a problem peeling them off when we need to (a little olive oil or makeup remover will help with that if needed.) Among other helpful NatPat sticker varieties are patches to help with repelling ticks, with nasal congestion, with seasonal allergies and for adults only, patches for professional grade sleep aid. And just launched is Baby Buzz Spray, NatPat's first-ever spray product, a DEET-free bug repellent spray with a gentle scent meant for young, sensitive skin. Find NatPat products at Target, CVS and other retailers or order directly from the company here.