

Justin Hayward, Rick Springfield and Asia Will Headline On the Blue Cruise 2027

Billed as "The Ultimate 60s, 70s and 80s Classic Rock & Yacht Rock Cruise," the 2027 sailing of the On the Blue Cruise will live up to that description with the stellar lineup of stars set to perform on the floating music festival. On the Blue Cruise will take place April 8-15, 2027 aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jewel as she sails from Miami to the exotic ports of Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, Charlotte Amalie on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian's private island in the Bahamas. Justin Hayward, famed for his work with the Moody Blues, the hit-making heartthrob Rick Springfield and the vaunted band Asia are headlining the event.

Other performers set to appear on the On the Blue Cruise include Don Felder, the former guitarist with the Eagles who wrote the song "Heavy Metal (Takin' a Ride)" and co-wrote Eagles hits like "Hotel California," Starship featuring vocalist Mickey Thomas, Al Stewart ("Year of the Cat," "Time Passages"), Firefall, Pure Prairie League, The Orchestra featuring former members of ELO and ELO Part II, Leonid and Friends performing music of Chicago and Matthew and Gunnar Nelson performing a special tribute to their late father, "Ricky Nelson Remembered." Rounding out the phenomenal talent roster are Ambrosia, Peter Beckett of Player, John Ford Coley, Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass, Young Dubliners, Marbin, Fernando Perdomo, The Bottom Feeders, The Empty Pockets (Al Stewart's backup band), Mellow Yellow, All Hat No Cattle, Dueling Pianos and the always sensational Randy Hansen who'll perform the music of Jimi Hendrix. On the Blue Cruise will be a chance for fans to hear hit songs and favorites performed by some of rock's most legendary artists.

The Norwegian Jewel was refurbished in 2025 and everything that cruisers could possibly want is available on the ship: Restaurants of all sorts, bars and lounges, pools and hot tubs, a spa and thermal suite, casino, a wide variety of cabin options to choose from and most importantly, great venues to see the concerts at. Cruisers can book shore excursions for the Dominican Republic and the other visited ports before they cruise or on board the ship; these range from lazy days on the beach to adrenaline-packed adventures. It's no wonder that many who have sailed on the On the Blue Cruise in the past return time and time again.

For more information and to book your cabin go here.