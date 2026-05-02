

(Kentucky) Derby DayClub Coming to Phoenix

If you read our spotlight on the Arizona entertainment scene on a regular basis you that we're not prone to horsin' around. We make an exception this time out though to tell you about a bespoke event that'll be happening on Kentucky Derby Day.

Derby DayClub - May 2, 2026 - Turf Paradise, Phoenix

Arizona's biggest and best Kentucky Derby Party, the Stella Artois Derby DayClub, is at the starting gate and ready to run on May 2 at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, the area's only live horse racing track. The upscale event, sister event to the Scottsdale Polo Party that takes place in November, will debut some new features this year including a cigar lounge. Here's some of the fun that'll be taking place during Derby DayClub.

Million Dollar Mingle Cigar Lounge

Cigar smokers will love this new feature at Derby DayClub. For the price of a $50 add-on to event admission smokers will receive a premium cigar and a glass of bourbon and an intimate lounge designed for easy conversation and elevated comfort to enjoy them in.

White Wine Tasting

For the add-on price of $30 attendees of Derby DayClub can enjoy this all new experience where they'll enjoy a curated flight of five premium Arizona wines (two ounce servings.) Each participant will also receive a special commemorative glass and professional tasting notes corresponding to each pouring.

Stella Artois Jazz Pavilion

The pavilion is open air but covered so attendees won't be exposed to the Arizona sunshine that's sure to make an appearance on the day. There will be entertainment from an on-site DJ as well as a jazz band, which is another first for Derby DayClub. The Stella Artois Jazz Pavilion will have a full bar where attendees can purchase the adult beverage of their choice including, of course, the traditional Derby Day favorite mint julep. The pavilion, offering unprecedented views of all the racing action on video monitors, is also adjacent to the food truck area so it'll be easy to grab lunch as well. Table option add-ons include packages that include a "bucket" of Stella.

Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge

Here's where attendees that want to do some wagering can find on-site betting machines and tellers along with live music and plenty of TV screens to follow the action. Lots of add-ons are available here including one that includes a bottle of Chandon Champagne. Sanderson Lincoln will be showcasing their top 2026 luxury models throughout the event. Both general admission and reserved seating for the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge are available.

It will be an unforgettable experience on Kentucky Derby Day to enjoy the 2026 Run for the Roses at the Stella Artois Derby DayClub at Turf Paradise in Phoenix. More information is available here.